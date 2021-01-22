Following the death of TOWIE star Mick Norcross, Mark Wright has paid tribute.

The sad news broke on Thursday after Mick, father of Kirk Norcross, was found dead at his home in Bulphan at the age of 57.

Appearing on Friday’s Lorraine, Mark spoke about Mick and called him “such a nice guy” who was “so welcoming”.

Mark paid tribute to Mick Norcross following his death (Credit: ITV)

What did Mark Wright say about Mick Norcross?

Mark said: “I knew Mick quite well, but we weren’t close so don’t want to spend too long about it.

Read more: Gemma Collins pays tribute as ex love interest from TOWIE Mick Norcross dies

“I want to send my condolences to Kirk and the family.

“What I did know of Mick, he was such a gentleman, such a nice guy, so welcoming at his club.

Mick was found dead at his home in Bulphan at the age of 57 (Credit: Lawrence / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

“The message is just talk – if you’re feeling down, talk to a friend and family member.

“It’s these situations that hit me most and hardest when you think somebody could have spoken.

“I don’t want to spend too long speaking about it.”

It comes after Mick’s death was confirmed by Essex Police on Thursday.

They added that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “We were called to an address in Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.”

Mark called Mick a “gentleman” (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for the reality star.

Gemma Collins, who had a big crush on Mick on TOWIE, wrote on Instagram: “ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN absolutely shocked and saddened by the news.

“My thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic.”

In addition, fellow TOWIE star James Argent wrote: “A true gentleman & a very kind man! RIP Mick. Many amazing memories. So Sad! My thoughts are with his family.”

Mario Falcone also said on social media: “Shocked and heartbroken.”

At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough. — Michael j Norcross (@micky_norcross) January 21, 2021

Who was Mick Norcross?

Mick was the owner of the iconic Essex nightclub, Sugar Hut. He left TOWIE in 2013.

Read more: Gemma Collins buys ‘dream house’ as she calls it ‘positive news’ amid dad’s coronavirus battle

Just hours before his death, Mick had wrote on Twitter: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”

Mick leaves behind four children and three grandchildren.

Leave your condolences for Mick Norcross on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.