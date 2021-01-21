TOWIE star Mick Norcross – ex love interest of Gemma Collins – dead at 57

Former TOWIE star Mick Norcross – father of Kirk and ex object of affection of Gemma Collins – has died at the age of 57.

Earlier today, Mick posted on Twitter: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”

At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough. — Michael j Norcross (@micky_norcross) January 21, 2021

Essex Police tonight confirmed the news of the businessman’s passing and said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “We were called to an address in Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.”

Mick, owner of iconic Essex nightclub Sugar Hut, left the ITVBe show – which originally aired on ITV – in 2013.

He leaves behind sons Kirk and Daniel, and three grandchildren.

Mick Norcross and Gemma Collins’ brush with romance

One of Mick’s most memorable storylines on The Only Way Is Essex was his dalliance with Gemma Collins.

Gemma, 39, had a huge crush on the suave, wealthy businessman but was publicly pied by him on the series finale of the second series.

Mick passed over Gemma and made a move instead on Lauren Goodger’s sister, Nicola.

He also enjoyed a short-lived romance with cast member Maria Fowler, 13 years his junior.

Former co-stars of the reality show are sharing their sorrow.

Mario Falcone has paid tribute to his friend (Credit: ITV)

Tributes to Mick Norcross

Mario Falcone, a close friend, wrote on social media: “Shocked and heartbroken.”

James Argent wrote: “A true gentleman & a very kind man! RIP Mick. Many amazing memories. So Sad! My thoughts are with his family.”

Jess Wright wrote:”Terribly, terribly sad. Always such a gentleman and so kind.

“Devastated for him and his family. Sending love to them at this time. RIP Mick.”

Celebrity Big Brother star Jess Impiazzi typed: ‘Please don’t ever feel like no one is there or wants to listen, you matter!

“You’re loved! And the world is better with you in it. There is always light at the end of the tunnel! I promise.”

In an interview some years after he departed the show, Mick explained he had primarily joined to protect his nightclub, which had a central role.

“I didn’t want them to just come and ride roughshod over the business and portray it how they wanted, people having fights in the club and what have you,” he said.

‘That would never be right and even the relationship with my son, I needed that to come across right.”

He also explained why he chose to leave, adding: “It got to the stage where it really wasn’t where I needed to be in life.”

