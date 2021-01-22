Kirk Norcross, the son of late TOWIE businessman Mick, previously opened on his own suicide attempt just years before his dad’s death.

In 2019, Kirk made the confession that he tried to take his own life after struggling with anxiety and depression.

Furthermore, the dad-of-two claimed reality TV turned him into a “monster”.

Mick Norcross’ son Kirk once attempted to take his own life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kirk Norcross on suicide attempt

Speaking to The Sun, Kirk previously said: “Reality TV turned me into a monster but the bosses didn’t want to look after the monster they ­created. I’d cry on set and say, ‘Please don’t make me do these things’, but I always had to.

“I’ve thought about killing myself so many times because of what those shows did to me.

“Last year I came seconds away but I thought of my son’s face. He saved my life.”

Kirk, who is a dad to daughter Violett and son Harry, quit TOWIE in 2013.

After leaving TOWIE, Kirk appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and MTV’s Ex On The Beach in 2015.

However, the dad-of-two now runs his own jet-washing company.

The dark side of reality television

Kirk isn’t the only former TOWIE star to open up about their personal struggles.

Mario Falcone, brother of I’m A Celebrity’s Giovanna Fletcher, opened up about his mental health battle last year.

Mick died at the age of 57 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The reality star, 32, attempted to take his own life in 2012 following his relationship with then-fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Opening up to OK!, Mario said: “I took an overdose with alcohol, I was really emotional one evening.

“The next day I didn’t remember much of the night before, I was really sick and instantly you sit there and you think, ‘I’m not sure if it was a cry for help or if I really wanted to end it.'”

Nowadays, Mario is a proud dad to son Parker with fiancée Becky Meisner.

Kirk left TOWIE in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Maria Fowler, and dated Mick for a short time, who was on TOWIE between 2010 and 2011, attempted suicide in 2013.

Speaking on This Morning, the 34-year-old shared: “I just wanted it to stop. I was rock bottom.

“I did take pain killers and I was on my own – I was so lost. A really dark place.”

In addition, James Argent has been open about his battle with addition.

What happened to Mick Norcross?

Essex Police confirmed the news of the businessman’s passing on Thursday evening (January 21).

A spokesman said: “We were called to an address in Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.”

Mick, owner of iconic Essex nightclub Sugar Hut, also left the ITVBe show in 2013.

As well as Kirk, the businessman was also a dad to son Daniel.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

