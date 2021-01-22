Maria Fowler, the ex-girlfriend of late TOWIE star Mick Norcross, bravely opened up about her battle with mental health before his death and attempted suicide.

The 34-year-old reality star, who dated the Essex businessman for a short time, previously revealed she attempted to take her own life in 2013.

Maria turned her back on TOWIE in 2011.

Mick Norcross’ former girlfriend Maria Fowler attempted to take her own life in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mick Norcross death: What did Maria Fowler say?

Appearing alongside hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Maria admitted she was in a “dark place”.

As well as her new celebrity status, the star had also recently came off anti-depressants.

I did take pain killers and I was on my own – I was so lost.

She explained: “I went back into depression quite badly.

“Plus I wasn’t on medication at all, although I had the warning signs and I should’ve gone back on.”

Mick passed away aged 57 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she shared: “I felt OK that morning and thought that maybe I’m over reacting.

“Me and my partner at the time were going through a rough patch, had an argument, and I felt like I didn’t want to die, but I didn’t want to live.”

Maria continued: “I just wanted it to stop. I was rock bottom.

“I did take pain killers and I was on my own – I was so lost. A really dark place.”

Mick and Maria briefly dated on TOWIE (Credit: ITV2/YouTube)

Maria opens up about her mental health battle

Meanwhile, back in 2019, Maria bravely discussed her suicide attempt once more.

She wrote on Instagram: “Moving away with my then boyfriend my depression was almost put on hold until 2013 when we broke up and looking for comfort. I entered into a damaging and abusive relationship.

“During this relationship, the feelings of helplessness and isolation that had been put on hold came flooding back to me until June 2013. I couldn’t take anymore and attempted to take my own life.”

The star admitted it took her “almost two years” to get her life back on track.

Maria has been opened about her past struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Mick Norcross?

Essex Police confirmed the news of the businessman’s passing on Thursday evening (January 21).

A spokesman said: “We were called to an address in Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.”

Mick leaves behind sons Kirk and Daniel, and three grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Maria paid tribute to Mick on Instagram and wrote: “Devastating news for Mick’s family, friend and for the whole OG Towie cast, crew & fans.

“A true gentleman who had time for everyone.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

