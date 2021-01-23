Mick Norcross fans are calling for TOWIE bosses to record a special tribute following his shock death.

Viewers of the ITVBe show believe the businessman and Sugar Hut owner should be honoured on screen.

The pleas have come after TOWIE broke its silence following Mick’s death on Thursday (January 21).

Mick Norcross was found dead at his home address on Thursday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Taking to Instagram, execs posted a picture of Mick on Friday night and described him as “charming and generous”.

Replying to the post, one fan wrote: “TOWIE – do a tribute episode.”

Another added: “Am sure you’ll do his family proud with a fitting tribute.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted TOWIE for comment.

When did Mick Norcross appear in The Only Way Is Essex?

Mick first appeared in TOWIE in 2011 and starred in the reality show for two years.

Father to cast member Kirk Norcross, Mick was seen having romantic dalliances with Gemma Collins and Maria Fowler.

TOWIE – do a tribute episode.

He was also known for owning TOWIE haunt and celebrity nightspot Sugar Hut, in Brentwood, Essex.

Mick starred alongside son Kirk in TOWIE (Credit: YouTube)

But after bowing out, Mick told The Sun: “My club is an upmarket venue where people come to drink champagne and feel spoiled.

“All these rows they keep filming don’t show the club in a good light and I’m worried it’s putting people off coming, which is the last thing I want.”

‘Always a gentleman’

Mick was found dead at his home in Bulphan, Essex, age 57.

Police have confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is now being prepared for the coroner.

On the morning of his death, Mick tweeted: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”

At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough. — Michael j Norcross (@micky_norcross) January 21, 2021

Tributes to the businessman have since poured in, including messages from Gemma Collins and Mark Wright.

Gemma tweeted: “ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN absolutely shocked and saddened by the news.

“My thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic.

“#ripmicknorcross the memories of the early days the Sugar Hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten.

“You never know what someone is going through, you was one of the good guys. [sic]”

Mark, meanwhile, told ITV1’s Lorraine: “I want to send my condolences to Kirk and the family.

“What I did know of Mick, he was such a gentleman, such a nice guy, so welcoming at his club.

“The message is just talk – if you’re feeling down, talk to a friend and family member.”

TOWIE bosses have also confirmed that bereavement counselling will be available to Kirk and stars of the show, past and present.

