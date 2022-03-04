Mick Norcross made ‘cry for help’ two months before his death, son Kirk reveals

The death of Mick Norcross rocked the showbiz world last January, after son Kirk revealed that his beloved father had committed suicide at home in Essex.

Now, following on from his heartbreaking Loose Women interview, Kirk has opened up about his dad’s death once more.

And he’s said that Mick attempted suicide two months before his untimely death.

As a result of the tragedy, Kirk is now turning his attention to others considering taking their own lives.

And, he told The Mirror, he’s been helping between 10 and 20 people every single day.

Kirk Norcross recently appeared on Loose Women to discuss the death of dad Mick (Credit: ITV)

What did Kirk Norcross say about death of dad Mick?

Mick took his own life last January at the age of just 57 and it was his son Kirk who found him.

Looking back, Kirk has now shared how a first suicide attempt from Mick two months before his death was a “cry for help”.

Kirk said: “It was clearly a cry for help which I sadly knew nothing about at the time. If I had known this, I would never have let my dad do what he did.

“I would have handcuffed myself to him and got everyone together and said: ‘Spiritually, lovingly and financially, I’ll do anything for you Dad.'”

Kirk said the strains of lockdown – on Mick’s mental health and businesses – were clearly getting to him.

However, he said that like so many people Mick “didn’t want to talk about it”.

He said he “started seeing signs” that he wasn’t himself during lockdown.

Mick Norcross took his own life at the start of last year (Credit: Splash News)

How did Kirk react to his dad’s death?

The death of his beloved dad hit Kirk hard.

So hard, in fact, that he considered taking his own life.

The recovering addict also turned to drugs and alcohol immediately following Mick’s death.

Now, though, Kirk is turning the tragedy into a positive by attempting to help others in the same situation as his dad.

As such, he has become am ambassador for suicide charity Papyrus.

And he said that, every day, he speaks to people who are struggling with dark and suicidal thoughts.

Kirk is now helping others who feel suicidal (Credit: ITV)

Kirk helps others contemplating suicide

Kirk revealed: “Going through something as awful as that means only one good thing which is that you have the experience to help others.

“It’s an honour to be an ambassador for the charity. If it wasn’t for my kids I would probably not be here myself.”

If you are feeling suicidal, contact Papyrus online at www.papyrus-uk.org or call 0800 068 41 41 or contact the Samaritans – www.samaritans.org or call 116 123.

