Mick Norcross took his own life after dealing with ‘financial difficulties’, an inquest has heard today.

The businessman had been under pressure at work before taking his own life in the basement of his home on January 21.

On the day of his death, his son Kirk desperately broke into the Essex property .

An inquest into Mick Norcross’ death was held today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mick Norcross inquest: What happened on the day?

The inquest, before coroner Lincoln Brookes at Chelmsford Coroners’ Court, was held today (July 22).

On the day he died, Kirk broke into his dad’s home after struggling to get in contact with him.

Inspector Neil Armstrong, from Essex Police, said: “Kirk explained he had concerns for father as he couldn’t make contact with him.”

CCTV footage from the day of Norcross’ death was also reviewed.

The footage showed Kirk smashing the windows of his dad’s property with a hammer.

The inspector told the court that the family later appeared “upset” after exiting the home.

Mick starred alongside son Kirk in TOWIE (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, Norcross had also been dealing with financial pressure leading up to his death.

Kirk heard his dad tell girlfriend Samantha Keahey: “I don’t think I am going to get through this Sam.”

There was also a notably change in the star’s behaviour before his passing.

‘Financial difficulties’

The inspector said: “It’s clear to me from what has been explained there was significant financial difficulties.

“Mr Norcross faced the loss of a lifetime of his work and potentially family home. And it appears that was weighing heavily on him.”

His partner Samantha told the hearing Norcross had become “frightened” over not being able to support his family.

Mick took his own life in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “He is a humble and down to earth person. Mick didn’t believe he had a lavish lifestyle but put pressure on himself to be the provider.

“It was difficult for him to reveal the situation he was in to tell his family they would have to lose their homes.”

Furthermore, Kirk said in a statement that his dad appeared “down and deflated”.

He is a humble and down to earth person

He said: “I remember having a conversation with mum telling her dad wasn’t himself.

“I wouldn’t say my father had any mental health issues. He was never diagnosed with depression to my knowledge.

“My father on occasions would make passing comments saying, ‘this money is not worth this agg. I’m better offing myself.’ I just thought he was joking or figure of speech, I never thought he would do anything.

“I wouldn’t describe it as cry for help. Financial issue was only issue going on in father’s life at time, so I put the behaviour down to this.”

Coroner Brookes recorded a verdict of suicide.

Mick Norcross ‘unable to cope’

In addition, the coroner added: “Sadly Michael was overcome by a low mood and feeling unable to cope and sadly he acted on impulse and carried out this out which ended his life.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

