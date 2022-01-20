Kirk Norcross speaking about dad Mick on Loose Women
Kirk Norcross breaks down as he recalls dad Mick’s suicide in ‘heartbreaking’ first interview

Kirk bravely opened up on Loose Women

Kirk Norcross fought back tears as he bravely spoke about his dad Mick’s suicide on Loose Women today (January 20).

The 57-year-old former TOWIE star and entrepreneur tragically took his own life last January.

Ahead of his anniversary tomorrow, Kirk has spoken openly about the devastating moment he discovered his dad’s body.

Kirk Norcross broke down as he spoke about his dad Mick on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Kirk Norcross opens up on his dad Mick’s death

Sitting on the ITV panel, Kirk opened up on the morning of his dad’s death.

The reality star explained that his dad appeared “fine”, before Mick‘s partner alerted him later on in the day.

He shared: “I got a call from my dad’s partner saying, ‘I can’t find your dad.’ And I don’t know why, even though I saw him that morning, I knew what had happened.

It was like my life ended

“We knew he was in the house, he’d locked himself in the house and I smashed through the door. I found him, I gave him CPR, I tried my best. I knew he was gone though, I knew the minute I saw him.”

Kirk went on to lay with his dad’s body.

The star, who has battled with mental health in the past, suffers from PTSD and flashbacks following the day.

However, Kirk is determined to help raise awareness around male mental health.

Later on, he said: “I’ve got to take a positive out of what I’ve seen happen and the carnage it’s caused and knowing that my dad had to do it, but no one has to do that.

“If you’ve ended a relationship, you can get another one, if you’ve lost all your money, you can get more money, if you’ve lost your job, you can get another job.”

Kirk marks nine months sober

During the chat, Kirk also revealed that he is sober after turning to drugs following Mick’s death.

“I’m a recovering drug addict and I’m not ashamed to say,” he shared.

“I did relapse when my father died, the day after, it was just to numb my pain but I’m a couple of days away from nine months sober.”

Kirk was flooded with messages of support from viewers

How did Loose Women viewers respond?

Viewers were left in tears over the chat as they praised the brave star.

On Twitter, one said: “So hard watching Kirk Norcross do his interview, he did so well. Incredibly hard thing to talk about, just heartbreaking.”

Another added: “What a brave man, @kirk_official that was heartbreaking to watch #LooseWomen.”

A third wrote: “Oh my God watching Kirk Norcross on #LooseWomen is heartbreaking. Mental health is the pandemic it needs to be made a priority!”

A fourth shared: “Kirk Norcross, watching and listening to you is heartbreaking. I’m so sorry for your family’s loss, the pain is evident. Well done on all that you’ve achieved, your dad will be so proud.”

In addition, a fifth posted: “Kirk Norcross, what an inspirational and also heartbreaking interview. Sat here in tears. Your Dad would be so proud of you.”

