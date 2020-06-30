Michelle Keegan shows support to Our Girl co-star Ben Aldridge as he comes out as part of LGBTQ+ community

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan has shown her support for her co-star Ben Aldridge.

Michelle, 33, shared her love for Ben, 34, as he came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Michelle Keegan worked alongside Ben Aldridge on Our Girl

The pair are good friends in real life, and starred as Georgia Lane and Charles James on Our Girl respectively.

Ben shared a series of Pride-related images to his 117,000 Instagram followers.

In his caption he wrote that he was "incredibly proud" to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ben Aldridge starred alongside Michelle Keegan on Our Girl (Credit: ITV)

He wrote: "The journey to pride was a long one for me.

"So much more to fight for"

"I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride."

Michelle responded with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile many of the actor's fans gushed over his announcement.

One user wrote: "Ahhh love is love, Happy Pride."

A second user commented: "Love this Ben. Good on you! Never hide who you truly are."

A third user posted: "Way to go Mr Ben Aldridge one proud Fan , what a guy."

And a fourth wrote: "Yay I'm so proud of you. Be who you are!"

Amongst the photos Ben posted is also a short video.

In it Ben is shown kissing a man on the cheek.

"Be who you are!"

However, the man in the black and white clip remains unidentified.

Ben starred on Our Girl as Captain Charles James for five years.

He also played '[Bleep] Guy' on BBC Three's hit series Fleabag.

In addition, he starred on several episodes of the CW historical drama Reign.

Michelle and Ben are friends in real life (Credit: CoverImages)

Ben's tribute to the Pride movement are amongst thousands posted over recent days.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pride celebrations have been cancelled worldwide.

Instead, many have taken to social media to spread the message and celebrate its anniversary.

Back in 2016, there was online speculation over whether Michelle and Ben having a relationship on the Our Girl set.

Michelle of course married former TOWIE star Mark Wright in 2015.

Ben hit back at the claims and denied there was any truth to them.

His spokesperson told the now defunct Look magazine: "It’s a fabricated and made up story."

