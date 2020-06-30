This Morning viewers shocked by Russell Crowe's appearance

This Morning viewers were surprised by Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe's appearance on the daytime show today as he looks very different.

The star, best-known for his role in Gladiator, video-linked from the Australian outback.

With a shaggy haircut and greying beard, Russell was also looking larger than in his Maximus days.

Russell Crowe appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the show were surprised by his appearance, with many saying he looked like Ricky Tomlinson or John Goodman. Others suggested he'd been eating too many lockdown snacks - who hasn't, guys?!

What did fans say?

When did Russell Crowe audition for the Ricky Tomlinson movie, looks uncanny 🤣😂 #ThisMorning — Groundhopper Dobby (@NiceLittleSetup) June 30, 2020

Russell Crowe, looking more like Jim Royale than a gladiator Now #ThisMorning — Askaway 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@marti6118) June 30, 2020

Is Russell crowe turning into ricky Tomlinson? 😂 #thismorning — louise 😷 (@ltzig) June 30, 2020

#ThisMorning My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, and I'd like a Kebab and chips with a pie on the side. (open please) — Lenzo Toggz 🛡️ (@LenzoToggz) June 30, 2020

Well he's been at the snacks during lockdown #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/hAogDy5C0e — Fer (@LadyFerny) June 30, 2020

#ThisMorning he's turning into John Goodman — Phantom flan flinger (@phantom_flinger) June 30, 2020

In defence of Russell

Many leapt to his defence, though.

They insisted people were being mean and should be kinder to other human beings. One even said he 'looks different' but she didn't care - she still would!

Some of the comments re. Russell Crowe’s weight are a bit mean spirited. The guys getting on a bit and has raised two grown kids and by his own admission likes a beer or two. Sounds like your average bloke to me. Doesn’t feel need to conform. #legend #thismorning #russellcrowe — Robert Brendan (@mrrobertbrendan) June 30, 2020

Omg! He’s changed up a bit. Still would though 😳😁. #ThisMorning — Rosemary Woodhouse (@babylovedisco39) June 30, 2020

Russell Crowe arrives late to This Morning

Russell had caused chaos earlier in the show when he was late for the interview.

As Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield began presenting they seemed to be filling with lots of pictures of viewers' puppies.

Phil then admitted: "Puppy cam was planned, but we're doing it because we're actually waiting for Russell Crowe. Is he sat down yet? No?"

Holly replied: "We've got more puppies Phil..."

"Let's do more puppies," Phil told her. "Do them slowly Hols, we're nearly ready."

Phil and Holly chatted to Russell about his new movie (Credit: ITV)

Russell then appeared and went on to talk to the hosts about his new movie, Unhinged, in which Russell plays a man who goes to extreme and violent lengths to get an apology from a woman after a traffic dispute.

It will become one of the first blockbuster films released when cinemas reopen on July 4.

"There is going to be a traffic jam with all these movies being held out," he said.

"You're now looking at half the year of movie releases or more.

"This is actually the studio's first major release. They looked at the landscape as it existed and they decided to take the risk to go first.

"Somebody's got to do it. I'm enjoying the fact so many people are missing going to the movies."

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

