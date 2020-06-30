Kim Kardashian shocks fans with new red hair as she celebrates ‘becoming billionaire’

Kim Kardashian West has stunned fans by unveiling her new red hair.

The American reality star became the latest celebrity to undergo a lockdown hair transformation.

Kim, 39, showed off her new locks on her Instagram Stories as she ditched her trademark brunette shade.

Kim Kardashian showed off her new red hair (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told fans: "You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?"

Meanwhile, Kim's hair stylist Chris Appleton posted two videos of the mum-of-four showing off her new 'do.

He wrote: "Red head, it’s NOT a wig before you start with that [bleep]."

Fans shared their thoughts on Kim's new look, with many loving it.

What did they say?

One person commented: "This shade of red compliments her SO WELL, amazing job as usual."

Kim Kardashian has ditched her brunette hair for a red shade (Credit: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopres/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Another gushed: "This looks so good I’m loving the colour!!"

A third added: "Babes you could rock any colour."

This looks so good I’m loving the colour!!

Meanwhile, Kim has reportedly became a billionaire after selling a 20 per cent share of her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million (£160 million).

In a statement, Kim said: "This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world."

Kim is reportedly set to become a billionaire (Credit: Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopres/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Coty said the company will have "overall responsibility" for developing skin, hair and nail products for KKW Beauty.

They added on Instagram: "With Kim’s influence and our deep expertise in prestige beauty we will build a beauty powerhouse and enter new beauty categories together."

Earlier this year, Coty also reportedly bought a majority stake in Kim's younger sister Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim's husband Kanye paid tribute to her on Twitter (Credit: Hubert Boesl/DPA/Cover Images)

According to reports, Kim's beauty brand - which was launched in 2017 - will be valued at $1 billion (£800 million).

Her husband Kanye West congratulated his wife on Twitter.

What did he say?

The rapper wrote: "I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire



You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family



So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life



We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

"You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

He added: "So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much."

He attached an image of a green pepper, a tomato and some flowers.

