Stacey Solomon takes break from social media again after ‘nasty’ comments from trolls

TV star Stacey Solomon has revealed she's taking a break from social media today.

The Loose Women star also thanked her fans for their supportive messages after receiving from "nasty" comments from trolls.

Stacey, 30, said some days she just "wakes up on the wrong side of my brain".

Stacey Solomon is taking a break from social media today

What did Stacey say?

The mum-of-three said on her Instagram Stories: "Having a strange morning this morning. Some days I just wake up on the wrong side of my brain.

"I always do my best to ignore nastyness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down.

"I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it's not so easy to ignore and the nastyness gets in.

"All part of being human I suppose."

Stacey hit back at the "nastiness" she receives

She added: "Anyways I'm going to put my phone in the drawer again today and shake it off."

Stacey also added a quote which read: "Will be saying to myself on repeat today... we rise by lifting others & dulling someone elses sparkle will NEVER brighten their own.

"The truth of what's on the inside will always show on the outside."

In another post, Stacey thanked her followers again.

She wrote: "Before it goes into the drawer, I've been reading through your messages...

Stacey thanked fans for their supportive messages

"I don't think thank you will be enough for building my confidence and just being amazing.

"Love you all," alongside screenshots of sweet messages she's received.

Social media breaks

This isn't the first time Stacey has taken a break from social media over the past few months.

Last month, she told fans she was signing off alongside a photo of her one-year-old son Rex, whose nickname is 'Pickle'.

Stacey said: "I'm going to be off my stories today.

Stacey often takes breaks from social media

"For anyone who's having an awful day. Or feeling alone... I really hope this smile brings you a moment of happiness.

"Even on the saddest days, Pickle you give us so many moments when we forget all that's happening and only know the joy you bring us..."

