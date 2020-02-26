Met Office issues snow and ice warnings as freezing spell blasts UK

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for almost the whole of the UK today as temperatures continue to plummet.

As of Wednesday (February 26 2020) morning, a Met Office weather map showed yellow warnings for much of the North of England, north Wales, a swathe of Scotland and the whole of Northern Ireland.

Warnings in place for Wednesday (Credit: Met Office)

As reported by the Express, the Met Office said: "Rain and hill snow will move eastwards late Wednesday evening and during the early hours of Thursday.

"Snow is expected over hills and mountains in Wales and also over the Cotswolds and Chilterns.

"In southern Wales 2-5 cm of snow is likely, mainly above 200 metres, whilst 1-3cm snow is likely over the Cotswolds, Chilterns, and parts of the Midlands above 150 metres."

The reach of the yellow warnings has been extended for Thursday (Credit: Met Office)

The statement further warned that rain could turn into sleet and snow in "parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and the northern Home Counties", although these low-level accumulations are expected to be "mostly small, especially on roads".

Earlier today there were no warnings in place for Thursday (February 27 2020).

Rain and hill snow will move eastwards late Wednesday evening.

But the Met Office has since extended the warnings into tomorrow, with the weather service's maps now showing yellow warnings extended to cover the whole of the Midlands and parts of the South of England.

The snow and ice warnings follow weeks of heavy downpours that caused some of the worst flooding Britain has seen in 200 years.

And thousands of people living in flood-threatened towns around Britain were told to leave their possessions behind and flee.

Conditions as of Wednesday lunchtime (Credit: Met Office)

Following the onslaught of Storm Dennis, the rivers Trent and Wye both burst their banks, with the latter reaching 20 feet - the highest since records began two centuries ago - according to The Sun.

Amid the chaos, Dr Tim Harries, Kingston Business School senior research fellow, advised residents in affected areas to put their possessions out of reach of the water as best they can and then "get out", telling the newspaper: "It's extremely stressful to stay in your home and watch the water come rushing in, so you should do what you can to protect your home and move possessions out of reach of the water – but then get out."

