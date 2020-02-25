UK braced for snow today as temperatures expected to plummet in coming days

The UK is bracing itself for sub-zero temperatures and snow in some part of the country today (Tuesday February 25 2020).

The thermometres are set to dip to as low as -10C reports claim, and that up to 6cm snow will fall over Scotland and 3cm in some parts of northern England.

Yellow weather warnings have also been issued by the Met Office.

The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings (Credit: Met Office)

The Met Office's official website says that people should take care because "Wintry showers and icy stretches [are] likely to bring some travel disruption".

It also says that readers of its website should look out for: "Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces; Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths; and some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

According to The Sun, "the west of the country - mainly in areas above 200 metres - is expected to see the worst of the snow" and that temperatures could reach as low -8C.

Happy #PancakeDay!



The weather will be flipping between sun and showers - some of us will see a dusting of (or indeed a bit more) snow and there will likely be some icing later this evening - stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/dRmIheMSos — Met Office (@metoffice) February 25, 2020

The Met Office's full report for Tuesday afternoon says: "An unsettled day with a mixture of sunny spells and wintry showers.

"Showers will be heavy at times with northern and western UK seeing the heaviest and most frequent showers. Windy, especially in southwestern UK, and feeling cold."

Then, in the evening: "Cold with clear spells and wintry showers. Showers will be heavy at times and most frequent in the west. Icy patches likely where showers fall. Windy, especially in southwestern UK."

The Met Office also tweeted out a forecast to its 800,000 Twitter followers.

It said: "The weather will be flipping between sun and showers - some of us will see a dusting of (or indeed a bit more) snow and there will likely be some icing later this evening."

There are warnings across the UK (Credit: Met Office)

The snow and ice warnings come after an intense period of rain and flooding in some parts of the country.

Two severe 'danger to life' warnings remain in place for Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, along the River Severn.

A further 106 flood warnings are also still in place for some parts of England and Wales, while 155 flood alerts are currently live.

