Matt Willis has opened up on the terrifying moment he left his daughter Trixie alone in the car.

The musician shares three children – Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and Trixie, four – with wife and TV presenter Emma.

Speaking on parenting podcast Ben Behaving Dadly, Matt revealed he once accidentally left their youngest in the car by herself.

Matt Willis admitted to accidentally leaving his daughter in the car (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Matt Willis say about his daughter?

Opening up to Ben Hanlin, he said: “I can tell you the one moment that made me go ‘oh [bleep].’

“So I couldn’t find a place to park, school parking. So I parked the car. Got the kids out, had to drop them off.

“Dropped the first one off, dropped the second one off. I’m dropping the second child off, I’m talking to another parent.”

She was still asleep and everything was fine

Furthermore, Matt, 37, shared: “Suddenly, I thought to myself… this is nice. I’m talking to this parent, and I had had this overwhelming feeling.

“A different feeling I hadn’t felt for a while, which felt stress free. Realising, I had left Trixie.”

Matt “legged it back to the car” to see to his five-week-old daughter.

He added: “But then I ran back, checked, she was still asleep and everything was fine.

“I wanted, believe me I wanted to keep that one a secret.

“That was one of those ones where I was like, I am in deep, deep trouble for this. But I couldn’t.”

Matt and Emma’s ‘completely unique’ family

Meanwhile, it comes after Emma, 45, shared a rare snap of all three of their children to promote Children’s Mental Health Week.

Keeping their faces out of shot, Emma posted sweet individual shots of Isabelle, Ace and Trixie.

In addition, she captioned the Instagram post: “Expressing themselves for #childrensmentalhealthweek.

Matt has three children with wife Emma (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Raised in exactly the same way, yet all completely unique. My teenager before her time, my boss lady baby and my rainbow boy.”

The proud mum continued: “This week I’ve watched them discuss and explore their own mental health with their teachers and class mates and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The married pair have always been open about teaching their children the importance of individuality.

Furthermore, Emma previously shared a picture of Ace on Instagram in October, showing him wearing a pink crop top.

Speaking about her son on GMB, the former Big Brother host later said: “He’s kind of always been that way.

“We, I think, are trying to raise him as a very open-minded and inclusive individual.”

