Matt Baker's celeb pals in awe as he unveils incredible talent in lockdown

Talk about a man with talent to spare. Matt Baker has been a professional gymnast, a Blue Peter and One Show presenter, and a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

And for the past few weeks, he has been displaying his impressive painting ability from his family home.

This time, he's come up with the ingenious idea of using wood stain to paint with. That way, he can keep his artwork outside without the weather spoiling them.

Matt is a man of many talents (Credit: Cover Images)

While he, his wife and two children spend time together in lockdown, Matt has been doing what he calls Big Art with his kids.

That means paintings or drawing on a large scale, inspired by the natural world that they see around them.

He first tried his hand at a barn owl. And celebrity fans including Claudia Winkleman and Christine Lampard liked the result on social media.

Praise from celebrity fans

The host of Countryfile moved onto oil landscape, wowing fans with his painting skills.

Paul O'Grady praised Matt, saying: "Is there no end to what you can do? Brilliant drawing."

Matt has asked Paul if he'll join him on Countryfile once lockdown ends, as the pair are both great animal lovers.

Matt's biggest celebrity fan appears to be Eamonn Holmes, who has posted two messages of public support.

Eamonn first wrote: "Beautiful. You have a real talent Matt" a fortnight ago.

More recently he praised Matt saying: "Honestly, Matt, you are wasted. So many strings to your bow."

And now, Matt has put a video on Instagram of himself drawing a large hare.

Copying some of the creatures he sees near his house in Hertfordshire, Matt has accompanied his work with the Kate Bush track Running Up That Hill, and images of the real-life hares that scamper across his property.

It's an impressive effort. And with the wood stain protecting it from the elements, it does exactly what it says on the tin.