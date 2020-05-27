Matt Baker invites Paul O'Grady to join CountryFile once lockdown is over

Presenter Matt Baker says Paul O'Grady would fit into the team of his hit BBC series Countryfile.

The former The One Show host, 42, host made the suggestion after viewing Paul's latest Instagram video.

Paul, 64, has only been on Instagram a matter of weeks, but he's already delighting fans and his celeb friends alike.

Frequently sharing updates from lockdown at his country pile, users are particularly fond of his animal updates.

Matt Baker was left intrigued by Paul's video that shows baby birds being fed from their birdhouse.

Matt Baker thinks Paul O'Grady would feel at home on Countryfile (Image credit: BBC)

Read more: This Morning viewers slam 'selfish' caller crying over lockdown

He commented: "Brilliant stuff Paul - You’ll be our Countryfile cameraman after lockdown."

"You're on"

And Paul, who is well-known animal lover, agreed with: "You’re on, I’ve got my wellies standing by."

A thrilled Matt replied with several thumbs up emojis.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly horrified after hearing review of Jeffrey Epstein documentary

However one user joked that Paul wouldn't be well suited for the typically straight laced show - as he'd 'swear' too much.

The user quipped: "Pretty sure there would be too much swearing! @paulogrady."

Paul also joked that at least the mother bird doesn't have to abide by lockdown restrictions and queue outside supermarkets.

He captioned the video with: "There’s a couple of very noisy chicks in the little birdhouse at the side of the house.

"Their Ma is a very busy bird"

"Their Ma is a very busy bird keeping them fed but at least she doesn’t have to queue outside Tesco’s."

And it seems like Paul may be losing his patience with his time in quarantine.

Just a few days ago he complained that he desperately wants a Greggs' sausage roll.

Read more: Kensington Palace hits back at new claims about Kate Middleton

Sharing a pic of the convenient food classic, he wrote: "Right now, right this very minute all I want in life is a Greggs sausage roll and a bag of cheese and onion crisps.

"Make that two sausage rolls and chuck in a bottle of Lucozade and I’m yours. I’m a cheap date #Greggs."

"I'm a cheap date"

And he also hilariously recanted a disastrous trip to EuroDisney with one of his closest pals, Amanda Mealing.

But all is not lost, as he is enjoying lockdown with is husband Andre Portasio and their menagerie of pets.

This includes their several rescue dogs, including their latest family member - Nancy.

A rescue puppy from Battersea Dogs Home (for which Paul is a patron and hosts For The Love of Dogs at), Paul regularly updates his followers with Nancy's cheeky antics.

Would you like to see Paul O'Grady on Countryfile? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.