Presenter Matt Baker wows fans with his painting skills

Countryfile and former The One Show host Matt Baker has wowed his army of fans yet again showing off his painting skills.

The television presenter, 42, has amazed his social media followers after showcasing his lesser known talent.

Matt took to his Instagram to show off the fruits of his lockdown labour.

Sharing to his some 203,000 Instagram followers, the married dad-of-two posted a stunning oil painting.

The high-quality painting depicts an idyllic countryside scene, with sheep grazing across fields.

Matt Baker presenting on Countryfile (Image credit: BBC)

He captioned the impressive effort with: "A very quick oil painting of a summer valley #keepitloose #landscapepainting #oil #hobby."

Users rushed to congratulate the star on the piece of art.

One user gushed: "Is there actually anything you can't do Mr Baker??!!!! Another beautiful piece."

While This Morning present Eammon Holmes applauded: "Beautiful. You have a real talent, Matt."

Another user praised: "You are so talented!"

And a fourth commented: "Lovely painting of our wonderful countryside. You are so talented."

In fact Matt might have a new side hustle as an artist, as several of his followers suggested he monetise his talents.

One user suggested: "You should go on next Celebrity Landscape Artist of Year."

Another asked: "Morning Matt . I have only just started following you. Your art work is outstanding. Do you sell your paintings?"

And a third wrote: "You'll have enough for an exhibition soon, or maybe a charity raising event!! Xx."

Matt is a BBC presenting favourite. While he still hosts Countryfile, he stunned viewers when he announced he was quitting The One Show in December.

Speaking from The One Show's sofa, he announced: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect.

"The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring.

"Of course I'd like to thank Alex [Jones], who I've shared this sofa with for all these years.

"And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family.

"And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

