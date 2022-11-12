Money man Martin Lewis took to Twitter to bid “farewell” to his followers last night (November 11).

Fans quickly flooded his comments with support, with the Money Saving Expert revealing why he was taking his social media break.

Of course, it’s been a tough time for Martin of late, with the cost of living crisis escalating and the GMB host called on for advice.

And he’s now decided it’s time to take some time out.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis is taking a Twitter break (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis takes time out

The financial journalist took to Twitter to announce that he was logging off for the weekend to “recharge and renew”.

Martin stated: "And now it's time to say goodbye, adieu and farewell. This isn't a tweet about Elon Musk, I wouldn't ring that bell."

And now it’s time to say goodbye, adieu and farewell.

“It’s simply my weekend break, to recharge and renew. So I’d like to wish a good weekend, to all my followers… and you.”

And now it’s time to say goodbye, adieu and farewell.

This isn’t a tweet about Elon Musk, I wouldn’t ring that bell.

Its simply my weekend break, to recharge and renew.

So I’d like to wish a good weekend, to all my followers… and you. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 11, 2022

Fans rally around Martin Lewis on Twitter

His fans were quick to reply with kind and supportive messages for the broadcaster.

One fan said: “Cheers Big Man! Have a well-earned break. Please come back next week with all that is Money Saving.”

“Well-deserved break too, mate. Switch the phone off, give the family big hugs, and recharge your batteries. You’re loved on here for all the advice you give.” said another.

“Thank you for all your hard work. You are a good man. Have a good weekend.”

One Twitter user said: “Too pure for this world, Mr Lewis. Have a good one.”

“You are a saviour for so many people in this country. Thank you.”

Martin’s fans made sure he was feeling appreciated (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Martin takes a swipe at I’m A Celebrity

After the first episode of I’m A Celebrity aired last Sunday night (November 6), Martin Lewis took to Twitter to share his views of the show with his 1.9 million followers.

It seems that Martin wasn’t too impressed by the behaviour of the celebrities appearing on the show.

I do roll my eyes when I hear “I don’t know what I’m doing here” on #ImACeleb. It’s an entertainment TV booking. You’re on there for one or more of… 1) a paycheque

2) to boost your profile

3) to rehabilitate your image Simples — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 6, 2022

The Good Morning Britain presenter wrote: “I do roll my eyes when I hear ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here’ on #ImACeleb. It’s an entertainment TV booking.

“You’re on there for one or more of… 1) a paycheque 2) to boost your profile 3) to rehabilitate your image. Simples.”

Martin also revealed that he had been asked multiple times to participate in the show and repeatedly said no.

Responding to a fan’s question about whether or not he would ever appear on the show, he said: “Nope. Said no more than once.

“Enjoy watching the show. Wouldn’t enjoy being on it,” he added.

