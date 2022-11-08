Martin Lewis takes swipe at I’m A Celebrity stars over their behaviour on show: ‘I do roll my eyes’

Martin Lewis has taken a swipe at the I’m A Celebrity 2022 stars on Twitter.

The Money Saving Expert took to Twitter to share his thoughts, and he didn’t hold back – even admitting he had been offered the jungle gig ‘more than once’.

Money expert Martin Lewis took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new series (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on Twitter

The popular ITV show finally returned to our screens on Sunday night and it did not disappoint.

After two years in Wales, fans were overjoyed to see the 10 new contestants make their way into the iconic Aussie jungle.

But it seems fellow celeb Martin wasn’t too impressed.

The presenter slammed the celebs who say they ‘don’t know’ what they’re doing on the show (Credit: Splash News)

What did Martin Lewis say about I’m A Celeb?

Taking to Twitter during the first episode, Martin slammed the celebs who claim they ‘don’t know’ what they’re doing on the show, saying the comment left him ‘rolling his eyes’.

The 50-year-old also revealed to his 1.9 million followers that he had turned down appearing on the show ‘more than once’ and would ‘never’ take part.

He wrote: “I do roll my eyes when I hear ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here’ on #ImACeleb. It’s an entertainment TV booking.

“You’re on there for one or more of… 1) a paycheque 2) to boost your profile 3) to rehabilitate your image. Simples.”

Martin was also asked if he’d do the show himself, to which the Good Morning Britain presenter explained he’d turned down the offer multiple times.

Nope,” he responded to a fan’s question. “Said no more than once.”

“Enjoy watching the show. Wouldn’t enjoy being on it,” he added.

I do roll my eyes when I hear “I don’t know what I’m doing here” on #ImACeleb. It’s an entertainment TV booking. You’re on there for one or more of… 1) a paycheque

2) to boost your profile

I’m A Celeb fans say the same thing about launch show

During the first episode of the new series, viewers have declared that after two ‘long’ years in Wales, the show is ‘back where it belongs’ in Australia.

One person said on Twitter: “#ImACeleb time finally back where it belongs in the jungle!”

I do roll my eyes when I hear ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here’ on #ImACeleb. It’s an entertainment TV booking.

Another wrote: “That time for @imacelebrity back where it belongs down under.”

A third added: “So nice to have #ImACeleb back where it belongs!”

Meanwhile, a fourth gushed: “There is simply no place like home. I’m A Celeb belongs in Australia.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, November 8) at 9:15pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

