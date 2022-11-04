Martin Lewis at the NTAs
Martin Lewis fans all say the same thing as he makes plea to families: ‘This is unpleasant’

By Entertainment Daily

Twitter fans of Martin Lewis are urging the Money Saving Expert to consider a new career, as he dished out some more advice to struggling families.

The 50-year-old financial journalist took to Twitter last night, urging his 1.9 million followers to listen to the latest episode of his cannily-named podcast, ‘The Martin Lewis Podcast’.

Martin Lewis at an ITV event smiling
Martin Lewis is keen to provide more support to his fans (Credit: SplashNews)

While the episode dealt with the difficult subject matter of ‘death, divorce and dementia’, and their subsequent financial pitfalls, Martin was keen to share his practical advice for those who may need it.

Martin Lewis on Twitter

“This is an unpleasant but really important episode,” he explained. “Anyone with a family or dependents, I’d urge you to listen and to share with those whom it’d help.”

And a number of Martin’s followers were quick to heap praise onto the financial journalist for tackling such an important subject.

Martin Lewis at the NTAs
Martin’s latest podcast tackles some tough financial circumstances (Credit: SplashNews)

Taking to the comments, one person wrote: “Listening now, thank you Martin.”

Another agreed: “Thank you Martin, for keeping it real.”

Martin for Prime Minister?

However, other supporters were quick to argue that Martin may be better served in an entirely different role, swapping television studios for the Houses of Parliament.

“Why are you not an MP?” asked one impassioned follower. “You do more for us than those money suckers who pretend to be for the people.”

“I wish Martin was PM,” wistfully wrote a second.

A third agreed: “We need people like you running the country!”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Martin for PM.”

Martin Lewis hits back at the cost-of-living

Martin has been a vocal and passionate advocate for the government to give more support to the lowest income families who find themselves struggling to pay rising food prices and energy bills.

He has previously appeared critical of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after he failed to provide further measures while he was Chancellor.

“We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and make things a little better,” he told the crowds at the NTAs recently. “But I shall leave that for my show next Tuesday.

“Tonight, this nerd is going to party!”

Martin Lewis holding hands with his wife, Lara
Recently, Martin honoured his wife of 10 years on television (Credit: SplashNews)

As well as putting the government to rights, Martin has also been busy fronting his ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

In a recent edition of the financial advice programme, Martin paid a gushing tribute to his wife, Lara Lewington.

“You are wonderful, I love you, thank you,” he told her earnestly, as her eyes filled up with tears.

He also paid a sweet tribute to his daugher this week to celebrate her birthday.

He said on his show: “Just one final thing to say, I’m sorry daddy isn’t at home for your birthday my darling. Happy tenth birthday, Sapphire. I love you.”

Read more: Martin Lewis left ‘gutted’ after ‘delivering bad news’ to viewer on ITV show

