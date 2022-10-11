Martin Lewis forced to send back OBE as fans shower him with messages

Martin Lewis has to send his OBE medal back, he has revealed on Twitter and Instagram.

The Good Morning Britain star is a regular on TV, sharing his tips on how to save money. He’s been especially prominent so far during the cost of living crisis and following the government’s energy price hike.

Martin, 50, was given the OBE in 2014 as part of the Birthday Honours for his services to consumer rights and charity.

King Charles then appointed him the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) at the start of 2022.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (Oct 10), Martin shared an image of his OBE medal.

He wrote: “They’re taking my OBE off me! Yep, I got a letter saying now I have been upgraded to a CBE, I need to send the OBE back. So off it goes.”

Thanks for all the lovely congrats tweets. I actually got the CBE a while ago from King Charles (then Prince Charles) – this is just me getting the letter asking for the OBE back 🙂 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 10, 2022

In another tweet, Martin said: “Thanks for all the lovely congrats tweets.

“I actually got the CBE a while ago from King Charles (then Prince Charles) – this is just me getting the letter asking for the OBE back.”

Fans rushed to praise the money-saving expert on his social accounts.

One wrote: “Congratulations Martin, thoroughly deserved (even though it should be a knighthood!)”

Another said: “Congratulations! Well deserved, thank you for helping people through this difficult time. We are so grateful.”

Martin Lewis turning to the side and talking on GMB (Credit: ITV)

A third replied: “Surely you can keep the memento?? That’s like taking a silver medal off an Olympian if they then win a gold! Meh. Say you can’t find it.”

And others called for the TV personality to become the Prime Minister or the next Chancellor.

Martin famously advocates for the rights of the consumer and the general public.

But yesterday, he left GMB viewers concerned when he admitted he doesn’t know what’s going on with the UK’s economy at the moment.

Joining presenter Susanna Reid on the show, Martin made the worrying confession. It was during an interview with Victoria Prentis, the Work and Pensions Minister.

Martin Lewis joined Susanna on GMB (Credit: ITV)

He said: “Interest rates being put up is a deliberate policy plan to shrink the economy to reduce demand.

“I don’t get it.”

Victoria started: “Well, you know better than anyone, Martin,” but Martin interrupted.

He added: “I don’t. I really don’t understand.”

The fact that Martin was struggling to understand what is happening took viewers by surprise. Many jumped on to Twitter to share their concerns.

“If Martin Lewis is confused God help us! #gmb This government is clueless!” one viewer tweeted.

And another wrote: “When Martin Lewis says he doesn’t get what’s going on in the economy, what chance have the rest of us got?”

Someone else posted: “If Martin Lewis is confused, we really are up [bleep] creek without a paddle.”

It comes after concerned fans offered their support after a cryptic tweet suggested he was having a hard time.

Martin tweeted last week to say he was “struggling” to get his head together. Kind Twitter users thanked him for his services to the public and told him to take care.

