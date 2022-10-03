Martin Lewis hits back at claims he took a ‘swipe’ at Maisie Smith on Good Morning Britain

GMB host Martin Lewis hit back at claims he took a ‘swipe’ at former EastEnders actress Maisie Smith today.

Martin presented Good Morning Britain today (October 3), alongside co-host Susanna Reid. After an interview with Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant Maisie, he was accused of taking a ‘swipe’ at her.

In the studio today, Maisie sat alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, who is expecting a baby with BBC documentary presenter Stacey Dooley.

As part of GMB today, Martin and Susanna interviewed Maisie about her recent episode of Celebrity SAS.

Maisie hasn’t had the easiest time on the intense reality television series. When Maisie was performing a backwards dive into the ocean, disaster struck. The actress even required swift medical attention.

She told The Sun: “I literally got black eyes from where I fell in the water on my face. For the whole show I had two black eyes.

“Literally when I came out of the show my thighs were still dark purple for two weeks. They were still dark purple from just falling onto water from a height. I hit it so hard that the medic had to check I hadn’t broken my eye sockets.”

An SAS instructor on the show even told Maisie she was “[bleep] terrible”.

Martin Lewis on Twitter

Martin and Susanna made Maisie’s time on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins the focus of their interview with her.

Speaking directly to viewers, Susanna said: “Maisie Smith reveals she got two black eyes after a challenge on Celebrity SAS. She joins us live this morning.”

Martin then added: “I love that programme, but why would anyone do it?”

The show has put contestants through some pretty gruelling challenges. Just last month, participants on the show endured a so-called ‘gassing challenge’. It was so bad that boxer Shannon Courtenay told Radio Times the experience made her physically sick.

Shannon’s castmate and former footballer Ashley Cain even said that he struggled to get the gas out of his beard after the task.

Given how extreme the show can seem to audiences, perhaps Martin was just questioning why anybody would want to endure the challenges, not from a place of criticism but genuine curiosity.

Martin hit back at the ‘swipe’ claims (Credit: ITV)

However, one publication posted an article today, suggesting that Martin took a ‘swipe’ at Maisie with his comment.

Martin soon replied, saying: “I didn’t take a swipe at anyone!”

Martin has also taken to Twitter today to offer some financial advice to his followers. It comes as the UK faces one of the worst cost-of-living crisis in socio-political history.

“I’m hearing we’re going to get news pretty soon (possibly today) on when the 2nd cost of living payment for those on benefits/Universal Credit will come,” he said. “I’ll let you know as soon as I know.”

