Fans beg Martin Lewis to ‘look after himself’ as he admits he’s ‘struggling to get his head together’

Martin Lewis has been urged on Twitter to look after himself after sharing his personal struggles with fans.

The money-saving expert took to social media on Monday and shared a tweet that concerned his followers.

The TV presenter confessed that he has been “struggling” to get himself together and kickstart the work week on a positive note.

He told his followers: “Rare for me, but caffeine may be required this morning. Struggling to get my head together.”

Martin Lewis concerned fans with his latest tweet (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on Twitter

As a result, numerous concerned fans replied and told Martin to make sure to take care of himself.

One tweeted: “Thank you for everything you do Mr Lewis! Please know that you’ve saved us lots of money and anguish over the past few weeks. But your health comes first so please take care.”

Rare for me, but caffeine may be required this morning. Struggking to get my head together. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 3, 2022

“It was very early Martin! Look after yourself,” said a second concerned follower.

A third replied: “Take it easy. Have a great day and thank you for caring passionately about the welfare of others.”

Meanwhile, a fourth commenter added: “You are just fabulous, so reliable and trustworthy, I don’t know where we would be without you , and your team. Take care of yourself.”

Another added: “You do so much and clearly deeply care about people but you can’t carry us all, please take care of yourself.”

Martin regularly shares his personal life on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Martin on his personal struggles

TV’s Martin has been open about the struggles he faces in his personal life.

He recently shared with fans about his heartbreak over losing his mother.

Following the Queen‘s death, Martin told GMB viewers that the incident had brought to the surface some residual feelings from his past.

The emotional host explained:”“I mentioned this earlier, and I wasn’t going to say it on air, but [Diana’s death] resonates with me very powerfully as someone who lost his mother at the same age as Harry was at the time.”

“The road accident – I find it very difficult to watch. Thank goodness I wasn’t forced to walk behind my mother’s coffin. I didn’t even go. It does bring back some memories,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ITV presenter has taken multiple breaks from social media in recent months due to his hectic work schedule.

Back in August, Martin took two different Twitter breaks amid the fear over rising energy bills and the “abuse and aggression” he was facing.

The first time, Martin decided to take a break from Twitter after needing to “recharge his batteries”.

The second time he tweeted: “Think it’s time for me to sign off for the long Bank Holiday weekend.

“I’m reading too many ad honinem tweets from naysayers – it’s not good for my psyche. To the rest of you, thanks for the support today. Wishing you as good a weekend as possible.”

Read more: Susanna Reid supports emotional Martin Lewis as he makes sad confession about losing his mother

Meanwhile, what do you think of Martin Lewis’ latest tweet? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.