Susanna Reid supports emotional Martin Lewis as he makes sad confession about losing his mother

Martin Lewis became emotional on GMB today after sharing a heartbreaking story.

The star and co-host Susanna Reid were discussing the Queen‘s death when he opened up about his personal life.

Martin opened up about his own mother’s death. He confessed that seeing Prince Harry and Prince William in the wake of the Queen’s death brought back tough memories of watching them walk behind their mother Princess Diana‘s coffin in 1997.

The money-saving expert said he relates to Harry and William because his own mother also died tragically.

The emotional host explained: “I mentioned this earlier, and I wasn’t going to say it on air, but [Diana’s death] resonates with me very powerfully as someone who lost his mother at the same age as Harry was at the time.”

“The road accident – I find it very difficult to watch. Thank goodness I wasn’t forced to walk behind my mother’s coffin. I didn’t even go. It does bring back some memories,” he said.

Martin then became visibly emotional. As a result, he asked his co-star Susanna to continue the segment without him while he gained his composure.

“I know Martin,” said Susanna. “When events like this come up, which are very triggering of private grief, we totally understand.”

Following Martin’s raw and emotional display, many viewers rushed to Twitter to share their compassion for his grief.

“My heart went out to you today, like yourself I lost a parent at an early age. (10). I was made to go to the funeral and had nightmares for a long time after and it turned me away from god who I blamed for my dad’s passing for years. Mum would be very proud of you,” said one viewer.

“Sincere sympathy on the loss of your mum at such a young age. I have a younger brother who was 16 when our dad passed away and 18 when our ten-year-old niece died. The loss of her late Majesty brings back a great deal of grief for our own losses,” tweeted a second.

Meanwhile, a third added: “I didn’t know that about your late mum, one thing is for sure she would be so proud of you.”

Martin’s new GMB role

Meanwhile, Martin recently announced that he would be taking on a new role at GMB.

The 50-year-old is currently hosting Martin’s Money Mondays on the show this September.

Speaking about his new gig, Martin said: “I’ve been the Money Saving Expert for over 20 years – and in that time I’ve never seen anything like the cost of living crisis hitting the nation today, focused around the sickening rises in energy bills.

“Sadly right now the best I can hope to offer many of those families is damage limitation, only the politicians have the power to provide actual solutions.”

“Sitting alongside Susanna each Monday, I’m glad GMB is giving us a dual purpose of practical help and holding power to account,” Martin added.

