Mancs In Mumbai: Viewers emotional as Ryan Thomas cries watching his dad sing

ITV viewers were in tears last night seeing Ryan Thomas well up as he watched his dad sing on Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai.

During the second episode in the series, aired on Wednesday (May 6), the lads got to meet their cousin, Keshia.

At the end, they met up with her at a nightclub and learned that entertaining really does run in the family.

Mancs In Mumbai viewers were in tears seeing Ryan cry as he watched his dad sing (Credit: ITV)

Keshia was singing on stage as the brothers walked in. And after introducing them to the audience, Keshia convinced their dad Dougie to come up on stage.

He sang Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers and the three brothers laughed and cheers their dad on.

Dougie gave a rendition of Ain't No Sunshine (Credit: ITV)

But Ryan grew emotional watching Dougie on stage and had to wipe away tears.

Afterwards, he explained that it was because the song brought back painful memories for him.

In a preview episode, viewers learned that Dougie walked out on the family for several years when the boys were younger, and Ryan - the eldest of the three - became something of a surrogate father figure.

Ryan explained how he associates the song with his dad walking out when he was younger (Credit: ITV)

Ryan said during last night's episode: "It always has been emotional, listening to my dad sing.

"When I was growing up, my dad had this tape and he used to listen to it every night before bed. And it was something I was holding on to, when he left.

"The song he was singing tonight on the stage was the same song. That was my memory, when he wasn't there. It gets you."

Got me at the end when dad started singing.

The scene left viewers at home emotional too.

One said: "Laughing my head off one min and then crying and all emotional when Dougie was singing and a few tears were shed #mancsinmumbai."

Another tweeted: "Wow @ryanjamesthomas nearly had me in tears whilst he was watching his dad sing. Go on, Dougie. Bless him #mancsinmumbai."

"Loved #mancsinmumbai again," said a third, adding alongside a crying emoji: "So lovely to see the brothers together with their dad. Got me at the end when dad started singing."

Someone else said simply: "I am CRYING #mancsinmumbai."

"Ryan crying at his dad..." said another, with a tearful emoji.

- Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai continues on Wednesday (May 13) at 8pm on ITV

