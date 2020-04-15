Caroline Flack's friend pays tribute two months after her death

Lou Teasdale has paid tribute to close friend Caroline Flack, two months after the Love Island presenter's death.

The celebrity stylist shared a picture on Instagram of her and Caroline laughing together in a bath.

It's to mark two months since the presenter took her own life back in February and Lou said: "I think about you every day."

Lou Teasdale paid tribute to Caroline Flack two months after her death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did she say?

She also posted a picture of herself sitting on her own in bed looking thoughtful.

She remembered Caroline and reflected on the past 'crazy two months'.

Lou also tagged in Caroline's twin sister Jodie, promising that they will 'get together once the pandemic is over'.

She wrote: "Two months have gone by what a crazy two months and how the world has changed.

"I think about you all day every day. How are we supposed to move on when time is frozen?

"Sorry to all those dealing with grief right now… @jodest we’ll all get together as soon as this is over. ‘

"I know all I needed was friends and family around me and I felt okay so I can’t imagine what all the people are going through who are losing people to this virus.

"Lots of love from us."

Caroline's friends paid tribute

Lou and Caroline's celebrity friends rushed to comment on the post, with Ashley James saying: "Love you! I keep dreaming of her too".

Caroline died in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vicky Pattison, Lily Allen and Nicola McClean all sent their love while one of Caroline's closest friends Olly Murs replied with a broken heart emoji.

Caroline's boyfriend Lewis Burton sent a heart emoji, with Lou telling him 'miss ya' and him responding 'miss ya too'.

When did Caroline die?

Caroline tragically took her own life at her home in London on February 15.

The star, 40, was due to stand trial for the alleged assault of Lewis on March 4.

The day before her death, Caroline had allegedly been informed that the Crown Prosecution Service was pursuing the trial, which Lewis did not support.

Caroline was due to stand trial

Police were called to her home following an incident on December 21, after which Caroline was arrested and charged with assault.

In a message to fans, she had vowed to prove her innocence and tell her side of the story.

