Caroline Flack's boyfriend shares message on one-month anniversary of her death

Lewis Burton has shared a message one month after his late girlfriend Caroline Flack's death.

The former Love Island host died at her London home on February 15 after taking her own life at the age of 40.

The day before her death, Caroline had allegedly been informed that the Crown Prosecution Service was pursuing her assault trial after an alleged altercation with Lewis in December - something he didn't support.

Now, days after her private funeral, Lewis said he wakes up and thinks she's "going to be there laying next to me".

Alongside photos of the pair together, Lewis wrote: "It’s already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again.

"I wake up and think you’re going to be laying next to me or you’re going to call me in a minute.

I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be OK.

"I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud."

It comes after Caroline was laid to rest at GreenAcres Colney on the edge of Norwich last week.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, 200 relatives and friends from across the world gathered to say goodbye to Caroline.

The service lasted nearly two hours and Caroline's mum Chris said there were "lots of memories, smiles but mostly tears" as they remembered Caroline.

Chris added to the publication: "All the family would like to say thank you so much to all Carrie's friends who travelled from all over the world to be there that day and who appreciated why we wanted to bring her back home to Norfolk."

Her mum said Caroline's "friends from schooldays, college days and present day also gathered to exchange stories and pay tributes to my beautiful girl".

Last month, Lewis paid an emotional tribute to Caroline following her tragic death.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart."

