Caroline Flack's friends show support to her boyfriend Lewis Burton in wake photo

Caroline Flack's friends have shown support to her boyfriend Lewis Burton following the late presenter's funeral yesterday (Tuesday, March 10).

The former Love Island host was laid to rest at a private funeral held for friends and family after she took her own life at the age of 40 last month.

Her close friend Lou Teasdale paid tribute to Caroline alongside a photo of herself, Lewis and other friends at the wake.

The photo shows Lewis with his arm around Lou as he held a drink.

Lou, who was wearing a t-shirt with the words "Choose Love" across it, captioned the post: "Bye beautiful," followed by a broken heart emoji.

Lewis paid tribute to Caroline on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the couple together to his Instagram Stories.

Caroline's friend Sam Campbell shared a message from him on her Instagram Stories.

Alongside a picture of Lewis tenderly kissing Caroline's head, he wrote: "My little angel. I will love you forever."

The heartbreaking 'goodbye' (Credit: @samanfacam Instagram)

Samantha messaged him: "Love you Lew."

Caroline's close friend Olly Murs also attended the funeral and paid tribute to the star on Instagram.

Olly shared a video of himself and Caroline when they hosted The X Factor together in 2015.

My little angel. I will love you forever.

In the footage, Caroline is seen speaking to viewers as Olly repeatedly kisses her on the head.

Olly wrote: "Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end.

"They simply mean I’ll miss you Caz until we meet again," followed by a broken heart emoji.

Caroline tragically took her own life at her home in London on February 15.

Caroline, 40, was due to stand trial for the alleged assault of Lewis on March 4.

The day before her death, Caroline had allegedly been informed that the Crown Prosecution Service was pursuing the trial, which Lewis did not support.

Police were called to her home following an incident on December 21, after which Caroline was arrested and charged with assault. In a message to fans she had vowed to prove her innocence and tell her side of the story.

