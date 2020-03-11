'Heartbroken' Olly Murs pays tribute to Caroline Flack after her funeral

Olly Murs has paid an emotional tribute to Caroline Flack following her funeral.

The singer shared a video of himself and Caroline - who took her own life last month - when they hosted The X Factor together in 2015.

In the footage, Caroline is seen speaking to viewers as Olly repeatedly kisses her on the head.

Alongside the video, Olly wrote: "Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end.

"They simply mean I’ll miss you Caz until we meet again," followed by a broken heart emoji.

Last month, Olly shared a heartbreaking message after hearing of Caroline's tragic death.

He wrote on Instagram: "Caz... [expletive] this hurts! My heart is forever broken.. I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back.. and that’s you.

"I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged.

Olly said "goodbyes are not forever" following Caroline's funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend.

"This will hurt forever, love you Cazza, your Ols."

Olly and Caroline first hosted spin-off show The Xtra Factor together from 2011 to 2012.

They went on to be hosts of the main show in 2015.

On Tuesday (March 10), Caroline was laid to rest at a private funeral held for friends and family.

The former Love Island presenter tragically took her own life at her home in London on February 15.

Caroline took her own life last month (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Caroline, 40, was due to stand trial for the alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton, 28, on March 4.

The day before her death, Caroline had allegedly been informed that the Crown Prosecution Service was pursuing the trial, which Lewis did not support.

Police were called to her home following an incident on December 21, after which Caroline was arrested and charged with assault. In a message to fans she had vowed to prove her innocence and tell her side of the story.

