Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton spends first birthday without her in isolation

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton spent his first birthday since her tragic death in isolation as Boris Johnson announced lockdown measures.

Lewis turned 28 yesterday, March 23, the same day the Prime Minister told the UK to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Pubs, bars and restaurants had already closed, so Lewis shared posts from his friends wishing him a happy birthday.

The posts showed happier times of Lewis enjoying himself out and about and on holiday.

Ashley James, who was good friends with Caroline, sent a birthday message with a video of Lewis diving into the sea.

Just a week ago Lewis shared a post marking a month since Caroline's death, saying how much he missed her.

He wrote: "It’s already been a month I love and miss you so much.

"I wake up and think you’re going to be laying next to me or you’re going to call me in a minute.

Ashley James sent birthday wishes with a video of Lewis diving into the sea (Credit: Instagram)

"I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok. I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud."

Lewis helped Caroline celebrate her 40th birthday in November at a party with her close family and friends.

Tragically, before Caroline took her own life on February 15, the couple had not spoke to each other since her arrest for allegedly assaulting Lewis on December 13.

Despite Lewis not wanting to pursue charges, he and Caroline were banned from having any contact with each other and had to spend Christmas separately.

Lewis Burton said his heart was "broken" after Caroline's death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As news of her death broke, said on Instagram: "My heart is broken, we had something so special.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted."

He also said he'll "get all the answers" although "nothing will bring you back".

"I love you with all my heart," he added.

Earlier this month, Lewis joined friends and family at a private funeral for Caroline.

