Lorraine Kelly’s touching gesture for Deborah James following weight loss

Lorraine Kelly made a touching gesture to Dame Deborah James, by donating clothes to her charity following her weight loss.

ITV presenter Lorraine, 62, has gone down two dress sizes after following the WW diet. She wanted to make sure her clothes went to good use.

Lorraine explained that she gradually gained weight over the last few years, with Covid interrupting her exercise routine.

Lorraine was back down to a size 10 at the BAFTAs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Kelly weight loss

She also said she “started comfort eating and having naughty glasses of wine on a school night”, and soon went from a size 10 to a size 14.

She said she felt that getting back into her size 10 jeans was a “big deal”. When she put the size 10 red dress on, that she previously wore to the BAFTAs, the zip went straight up.

In an interview with Metro, Lorraine explained what made her decide to give her clothes away.

She said: “The clothes I wear are all high-street and four times a year we have a sale at work. We had a sale a month ago and the money went to Ukraine but the next sale in a couple of weeks will be sold for Deborah James’s BowelBabe charity.

Lorraine has supported Deborah through her illness (Credit: ITV)

“Beautiful Deborah has done more in her life and this year in particular than most of us achieve in a lifetime. Every day we get people phoning the show saying thanks to Deborah, they’ve been diagnosed early.”

Deborah is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer and has campaigned tirelessly over the last few years to raise awareness of the disease.

Deborah’s update for Lorraine Kelly

Last week, she shared a health update with her friend Lorraine Kelly.

Deborah James gave an update to Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

She said: “I’m just spending time in the garden, with my family… a much slower pace of life which is not what I’m used to!”

Deborah also said she’s “proud” to be leaving behind the legacy of her Bowelbabe Fund, which has raised more than £6million for Cancer Research UK so far.

