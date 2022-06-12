Deborah James has shared a touching Instagram throwback to when she first got her cancer diagnosis.

The star, who is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer, posted photos of herself at Glyndebourne Opera House.

The stunning images showed her attending an event five years ago, side-by-side with photos of her from yesterday (June 11).

Dame Deborah James shared two pictures of herself at the opera, five years apart (Credit: Instagram)

Deborah James shares poignant Instagram throwback pics

Deborah wrote on the first image: “I was actually here 5 years ago to the week last time.

“At that point, I was 7 months into my diagnosis, and once again just trying to make the most of not knowing what lay ahead.”

Read more: ‘Grateful’ Deborah James stuns Instagram fans as she enjoys day out in the sun

Her next photo showed husband Seb looking “dapper” in a suit. She added that she would be spending the following day “resting and resetting”.

She also posted photos of her and Seb at the event yesterday, Deborah wearing a navy blue dress and matching headband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

Under the post, she wrote: “Another day brings another excuse to spend half of it exhausting myself getting dressed up to go to one of my favourite places!!!! @glyndebourne to watch #laboheme – but totally worth it.”

But be under no illusion! I’m knackered!

She continued: “But be under no illusion! I’m knackered! I’ve worked out it takes me longer to get ready and organised to go than the time I actually last anywhere!!

“Getting dressed is tiring, getting meds organised is tiring, the extra moving, the travel, the wondering what mood your stomach is in – it’s all real!”

Deborah visited Glyndebourne months after her diagnosis (Credit: Instagram)

“But then the feeling of making it to something you didn’t think possible, having put mak-eup on, donning new shoes (that finally arrived in the right size for massively swollen feet!), with the sunshine smiling – well then it’s all worth it!

“It’s a kind of cheeky ‘still living whilst dying’ two fingers up to it all!”

Deborah gives Lorraine a health update

Last month, Deborah gave followers the news that she was receiving hospice at-home care for her bowel cancer.

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

Then, last week, she shared a health update with her pal Lorraine Kelly.

She said: “I’m just spending time in the garden, with my family… a much slower pace of life which is not what I’m used to!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.