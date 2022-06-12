Deborah James and her husband at the opera
Deborah James shares poignant Instagram throwback as she reflects on cancer battle

Husband Seb is by her side in both images

Deborah James has shared a touching Instagram throwback to when she first got her cancer diagnosis.

The star, who is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer, posted photos of herself at Glyndebourne Opera House.

The stunning images showed her attending an event five years ago, side-by-side with photos of her from yesterday (June 11).

Dame Deborah posted a throwback to five years ago on Instagram
Dame Deborah James shared two pictures of herself at the opera, five years apart (Credit: Instagram)

Deborah James shares poignant Instagram throwback pics

Deborah wrote on the first image: “I was actually here 5 years ago to the week last time.

“At that point, I was 7 months into my diagnosis, and once again just trying to make the most of not knowing what lay ahead.”

Her next photo showed husband Seb looking “dapper” in a suit. She added that she would be spending the following day “resting and resetting”.

She also posted photos of her and Seb at the event yesterday, Deborah wearing a navy blue dress and matching headband.

Under the post, she wrote: “Another day brings another excuse to spend half of it exhausting myself getting dressed up to go to one of my favourite places!!!! @glyndebourne to watch #laboheme – but totally worth it.”

But be under no illusion! I’m knackered!

She continued: “But be under no illusion! I’m knackered! I’ve worked out it takes me longer to get ready and organised to go than the time I actually last anywhere!!

“Getting dressed is tiring, getting meds organised is tiring, the extra moving, the travel, the wondering what mood your stomach is in – it’s all real!”

“But then the feeling of making it to something you didn’t think possible, having put mak-eup on, donning new shoes (that finally arrived in the right size for massively swollen feet!), with the sunshine smiling – well then it’s all worth it!

“It’s a kind of cheeky ‘still living whilst dying’ two fingers up to it all!”

Deborah gives Lorraine a health update

Last month, Deborah gave followers the news that she was receiving hospice at-home care for her bowel cancer.

Then, last week, she shared a health update with her pal Lorraine Kelly.

She said: “I’m just spending time in the garden, with my family… a much slower pace of life which is not what I’m used to!”

