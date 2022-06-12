Deborah James has shared a touching Instagram throwback to when she first got her cancer diagnosis.
The star, who is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer, posted photos of herself at Glyndebourne Opera House.
The stunning images showed her attending an event five years ago, side-by-side with photos of her from yesterday (June 11).
Deborah James shares poignant Instagram throwback pics
Deborah wrote on the first image: “I was actually here 5 years ago to the week last time.
“At that point, I was 7 months into my diagnosis, and once again just trying to make the most of not knowing what lay ahead.”
Her next photo showed husband Seb looking “dapper” in a suit. She added that she would be spending the following day “resting and resetting”.
She also posted photos of her and Seb at the event yesterday, Deborah wearing a navy blue dress and matching headband.
Under the post, she wrote: “Another day brings another excuse to spend half of it exhausting myself getting dressed up to go to one of my favourite places!!!! @glyndebourne to watch #laboheme – but totally worth it.”
But be under no illusion! I’m knackered!
She continued: “But be under no illusion! I’m knackered! I’ve worked out it takes me longer to get ready and organised to go than the time I actually last anywhere!!
“Getting dressed is tiring, getting meds organised is tiring, the extra moving, the travel, the wondering what mood your stomach is in – it’s all real!”
“But then the feeling of making it to something you didn’t think possible, having put mak-eup on, donning new shoes (that finally arrived in the right size for massively swollen feet!), with the sunshine smiling – well then it’s all worth it!
“It’s a kind of cheeky ‘still living whilst dying’ two fingers up to it all!”
Deborah gives Lorraine a health update
Last month, Deborah gave followers the news that she was receiving hospice at-home care for her bowel cancer.
Then, last week, she shared a health update with her pal Lorraine Kelly.
She said: “I’m just spending time in the garden, with my family… a much slower pace of life which is not what I’m used to!”
