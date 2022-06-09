Deborah James issues health update as she reveals how she’s living out final days

Dame Deborah James has issued a health update as she appeared in a video message on Lorraine today.

The campaigner and podcast host is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2016.

On Thursday’s edition of Lorraine, Deborah appeared in a video message as she praised Lorraine Kelly and her ITV team for completing Race for Life in support of the show’s No Butts campaign.

The campaign is to raise awareness of bowel cancer and is supported by Deborah.

Deborah issued a health update during a video message on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James health update

Inspirational Deborah sent in a special message to Lorraine as she said she’s “stable” and “taking life slowly”.

Looking incredible in a pink wig and a matching pink t-shirt, Deborah continued: “[I’m] not on social media too much.

“[I’m] just spending time in the garden, with my family… a much slower pace of life which is not what I’m used to!”

Deborah said she feels “stable” and “taking life slowly” (Credit: ITV)

Deborah said she feels “physically quite tired” but mentally she is “still a campaigner”.

The star added: “I’m still asking people to check their poo and I’m still on it about getting that messaging on loo roll across the country.

“The No Butts campaign we want it spead far and wide.”

Deborah went on to speak about being an ambassador for Race for Life.

She praised Lorraine and her team for completing the race this week.

Concluding her message, Deborah said: “Taking life day by day and just continuing to feel blessed to have another day knowing my time is limited.”

Meanwhile, Deborah added that the campaigning and having a “sense of purpose” has kept her going.

Deborah is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today

Deborah also said she’s “proud” to be leaving behind the legacy of her Bowelbabe Fund, which has raised more than £6million for Cancer Research UK.

Following the video message, host Lorraine praised Deborah.

She said: “We love you, Deborah. We were all talking about her [during Race for Life] with smiles on our faces.”

