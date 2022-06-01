Giovanni Pernice
Strictly: Giovanni Pernice at centre of shock revelation from Anton Du Beke

The BBC stars have a new show together

By Joshua Haigh

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice was at the centre of a pretty surprising revelation earlier today (June 1).

Giovanni appeared on This Morning with his dancer pal Anton Du Beke. The duo are tapping their feet together for their brand-new tour of the UK, Him & Me.

They waltzed their way into the ITV studio to share all the details with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

giovanni pernice and anton du beke
Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Anton du Beke appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Strictly stars Giovanni and Anton on This Morning

However, during their chat, Anton revealed something previously unknown to fans about the hunky Giovanni.

“I’m attempting to sing. I’m getting lessons,” said Giovanni. “I’ve been singing in my own show as well. It’s something that I want to develop.”

“You have a wonderful voice,” interjected Anton. “He has a lovely voice. It’s like a strong, baritone voice!”

Giovanni replied: “I like to sing Whitney Houston in the shower! But that’s not for the stage.”

Fans will get to see the new side to Giovanni in the duo’s show, which hits the stage in the UK later this month.

Opening up about what else to expect, Anton explained: “It’s a lovely, all-around show.

“We’re putting on a show, but also we’re putting it on together. We’ve got a great cast. The whole thing is so uplifting.”

“I go out on stage, and it feels like a night out,” added Giovanni. “Being on stage together is just so fun.”

giovanni pernice and anton du beke
It turns out Giovanni Pernice can hold a tune! (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke returning as Strictly judge

Meanwhile, Anton conformed speculation that he’s returning as a judge later this year.

Anton stepped in for judge Bruno Tonioli, who was stuck in the US due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“You make the final every single year now, and you are actually a judge forever now aren’t you, it’s official?” Alison stated.

“Well, um, certainly for this year yes!” replied Anton.

“I loved being a part of everyone’s stories. You just want to be able to help. And then when they do manage it, you just feel great.”

