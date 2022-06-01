Alison Hammond made a shock Strictly Come Dancing announcement on This Morning earlier today (June 1).

The This Morning host was fronting the show with Dermot O’Leary and welcomed Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice to the show.

The pair were discussing their upcoming Him & Me tour, but Alison also seemed pretty excited about Anton’s upcoming judging role on the BBC One dance show.

So much so in fact that it appears she put her foot in it!

Alison Hammond dropped a Strictly clanger on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond makes shock Strictly announcement

The presenter, who appeared on Strictly in 2014 and was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, seemed thrilled about Anton’s recent good news.

Of course, he is taking over from Bruno Tonioli for the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis supports Giovanni Pernice as he shares touching news with fans

“What’s lovely is that now you’re a judge you make the final every single year,” she quipped.

“It’s my favourite thing about being a judge,” he said.

“And you are actually a, erm, judge forever now, aren’t you?” she said, dropping a bit of a bombshell.

“Well…,” said Anton.

“It’s official,” Alison added.

“Is it?” Dermot asked.

“Well certainly for the next year, for this year, anyway,” said Anton, sounding awkward.

Anton was stunned into silence over Alison’s remark (Credit: ITV)

Awkward silence after Anton blunder

As footage of Anton sat on the judging panel flashed up, an awkward silence ensued.

Alison broke the silence by saying: “You are so good, look at you.”

Recovering from the bombshell, Anton added: “I have to say I loved it, I loved being able to be part of everybody’s story.

“As a judge you just want to be able to help a little bit.”

Anton Du Beke is returning as a judge this year (Credit: ITV)

So is Anton a permanent judge now?

Well, not necessarily.

Read more: Netflix fans are convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

Of course, the judges for Strictly Come Dancing are announced every year ahead of the season starting.

And, just because he’s on the panel this year, much like the professional dancers, it doesn’t necessarily mean Anton will be back for the next series.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.