Lorraine Kelly has proudly revealed that she has lost over a stone in weight on Instagram.

The ITV presenter took to social media to celebrate the incredible achievement, after smashing her target goal in just six weeks.

Lorraine, 62, embarked on her weight loss mission earlier this year with the help of WW – formerly known as Weight Watchers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly reveals her weight loss achievement on Instagram

Earlier today (March 14), Lorraine’s WW coach Suzy Stirling shared a snap alongside the Scottish star.

Praising the host’s achievement, Suzy penned: “Woweee! In just SIX weeks @lorrainekellysmith has not only gone and got her STONE AWARD but she’s gone above and beyond it losing a whopping FIFTEEN pounds! AMAZING!!!

“Well done Lorraine… How do you feel?”

Feeing great!

Lorraine appeared thrilled as she responded to Suzy’s post on her own profile.

“Feeing great! Over a stone,” the ITV star declared.

It didn’t take long for Lorraine to become inundated with messages of support from fans.

Lorraine Kelly has been praised on Instagram following her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Taking to the comments, one said: “That’s fantastic Lorraine! I need some of your will power.”

A second wrote: “Congratulations Lorraine that’s a fantastic achievement. I loved your WW podcast!”

In addition, a third shared: “Well done Lorraine- that’s impressive! It shows too!”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly reveals truth behind ITV ‘security alert’

Another added: “Ahh well done, you can see on the television that you look slimmer.”

A fifth posted: “I noticed your weight loss this morning in that gorgeous dress.”

Praising the star, a sixth said: “It really shows as well @lorrainekellysmith – well done!”

Lorraine has dropped 15lbs in total! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine’s weight loss journey

Meanwhile, it comes after Lorraine recently revealed that she is back in size 12 clothing.

The presenter embarked on her weight loss journey after going up two dress sizes over lockdown.

She admitted to gaining weight as a a result of “comfort eating” her way through the pandemic.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly ‘named on package’ which sparked ITV ‘security alert’

Speaking about her weight, Lorraine told The Mirror: “Slowly, the weight piles on – it’s not overnight. I noticed because I was going to work, and I couldn’t fit into my clothes.

“At the moment if I was invited to a red carpet event, I just wouldn’t have the confidence to go, not even if George Clooney was waiting for me naked and with a rose between his teeth.”

Lorraine previously went from a size 14 to a size 10 in 2017.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.