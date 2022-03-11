Lorraine Kelly reveals truth behind ITV ‘security alert’

Lorraine Kelly revealed today what really sparked the ITV ‘security alert’ on Thursday.

Yesterday, This Morning was taken off air towards the end of the show and Loose Women‘s live show was pulled from the schedule completely due to a security threat.

ITV confirmed that its studios had to be evacuated due to a suspected security alert.

Later, reports claimed that Lorraine was named on a ‘suspicious package’ and now she’s explained what really happened.

Lorraine revealed the truth behind the ITV security threat today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

Friday’s Good Morning Britain cut to Lorraine today for her to reveal what was coming up on her programme.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly ‘named on package’ which sparked ITV ‘security alert’

However, GMB host Ben Shephard was quick to ask Lorraine about the reports and whether she was “responsible for the evacuation”.

Lorraine revealed a film company had sent a gift to her.

The ITV Studios were evacuated yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine explained: “Apparently, I am told it was somebody from a film company had sent me a wee present.

“And it had a battery in it and when they x-rayed it, it looked a little bit suspicious.”

She added: “But it was all fine and dandy and it’s OK.”

On Thursday, ITV viewers were initially concerned when This Morning’s live show suddenly went off air and pre-recorded content aired.

Lorraine was sent a gift by a film company (Credit: ITV)

At 12:30pm, Loose Women was due to air a live show however it also aired pre-recorded footage.

ITV later confirmed what had happened in a statement.

A spokesperson said: “Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

“The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all clear from the police.”We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming.”

What did ITV stars say about the incident?

On Thursday, This Morning host Phillip Schofield spoke out about the incident and insisted everyone was fine.

He said on Instagram: “Back in my dressing room @thismorning after a security alert. All ok and a thankfully false alarm.”

Read more: Lorraine viewers deliver cruel verdict on star’s new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Loose Women host Charlene White tweeted: “The whole @loosewomen team were really gutted we couldn’t do the show today!! Especially since Jane [Moore]’s back from holiday.

“We did however spend the time wisely, by treating ourselves to lunch up the road for a good ol’ chinwag.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.