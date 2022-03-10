Lorraine Kelly ‘named on package’ which sparked ITV ‘security alert’

Lorraine Kelly was reportedly named on a “suspicious package” which sparked an ITV suspected security alert.

The final part of today’s This Morning was pulled from the schedule as well as Loose Women‘s whole live episode due to the incident.

The ITV studios were evacuated on Thursday and now reports claim Lorraine was the intended recipient on a package which sparked the alert.

Lorraine was reportedly sent the package (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine ‘at centre’ of ITV ‘security alert’

According to The Sun, the package was picked up by ITV security staff before it reached the presenter.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly today: Viewers deliver cruel verdict on star’s new hairstyle

A source told the publication: “Word quickly got around that whatever the box contained, it was addressed to Lorraine.

“Everyone at ITV loves her – so people were upset and very concerned over the whole incident.”

This Morning was taken off air around midday (Credit: ITV)

The insider added: “Fortunately everyone is safe, but it shakes everyone up.”

What has ITV said?

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

“The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all clear from the police.

“We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming.”

This Morning apology

We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon. — This Morning (@thismorning) March 10, 2022

It comes after viewers expressed their confusion and concern as This Morning and Loose Women were taken off air suddenly.

Just before the final advert break on This Morning, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had explained that they would be back to play Guess the Gadget.

However, when the programme returned, pre-recorded content was shown without an explanation as to what was going on.

Loose Women then also aired pre-recorded footage instead of its live show.

This left many viewers worried as one tweeted: “Hope everything is ok with everyone at #ThisMorning.”

Another said on Twitter: “Are ITV studios ok? This is so weird.”

Read more: This Morning and Loose Women fans concerned as live shows suddenly taken off air

Following the incident, Phil spoke out on Instagram and insisted everyone was okay.

He said: “Back in my dressing room @thismorning after a security alert. All ok and a thankfully false alarm.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.