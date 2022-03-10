This Morning viewers were left concerned today when the show was suddenly taken off air and replaced with pre-recorded content.

Shortly before the programme’s end at 12:30pm, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield explained they would be back with Guess the Gadget after an advert break.

However, when the show returned, it cut to an old episode and then started airing old segments.

This Morning was taken off air (Credit: ITV)

What happened to This Morning today?

Shortly after the technical confusion, a message popped up on screen saying: “This is a pre-recorded programme.”

However, viewers were still baffled and expressed their concerns on Twitter.

One said on Twitter: “Hope everything is ok with everyone at #ThisMorning.”

Viewers felt worried about This Morning and Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Are ITV studios ok? This is so weird.”

A third added: “This is concerning me… #ThisMorning.”

Another tweeted: “What’s occurring? Is there a problem in the building, where’s Loose Women? Some information please.”

Meanwhile, Loose Women was also taken off air and replaced with a special ‘Life Before Loose’ programme.

The shows tweeted: “We apologise for the break in live programming today, we are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”

We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon. — This Morning (@thismorning) March 10, 2022

One viewer said: “Why has #ThisMorning been playing a repeat? Why is a repeat of Loose Women on now?”

Another added: “#ThisMorning & #LooseWomen what’s occuring? You can’t leave us hanging like this #ITV.”

A third tweeted: “Something must of happened at the studio because Loose Women is in the same studio and that’s a repeat too.”

Meanwhile, reports claim there’s been a security alert at stations near the studios.

What has happened?

The Transport for London Twitter account wrote: “White City and Wood Lane stations closed:

“While the police respond to a security alert outside the station.”

In addition, a statement from the Met Police read: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City. It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.

“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed. The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

