This Morning fans divided over Holly Willoughby’s outfit as they deliver verdict

Holly Willoughby has divided This Morning viewers with her outfit today (March 9).

The ITV star regularly shares her look on Instagram before the show hits the air.

However, her latest outfit may not have gone down as well as she may have expected with her followers.

Holly Willoughby divided fans with her outfit on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby wear on This Morning today?

Holly took to the air in a casual white shirt from Jigsaw paired with a black and white chequered pencil skirt from LK Bennett.

She captioned the Instagram snap: “Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10 am… #hwstyle shirt by @insidejigsaw skirt @lkbennettlondon.”

Fans rushed to the comments section of her post to share their opinions.

Holly has faced criticism in the past over the price of some of the brands she promotes, including her own jewellery line.

And, after seeing the cost of her outfit, some fans felt strong enough to comment.

The blouse retails at £130, while the skirt will set you back £199.

One viewer said: “Loving the outfit but can we go back to the original Holly where you promoted affordable high street designs?”

The comment was liked by a number of her followers.

Another likened the star to a teacher, saying: “School teacher outfit. What do teach?”

However, other viewers were absolutely loving her look.

One said: “Looking beautiful as always!”

“Good morning Holly, looking fabulous, have a great day,” said a second fan.

A third replied: “Love that skirt so much. Have a great Wednesday, Holly!”

Holly Willoughby broke down in tears on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Holly breaks down live on air twice in two days

Meanwhile, Holly’s been having an emotional time of it lately on This Morning.

The ITV star found it hard to hold back her tears on Monday during a segment about the crisis in Ukraine.

Holly and Phil were discussing a viral video of a little girl singing Frozen’s Let It Go from a bomb shelter in Kyiv when they both broke down.

The emotional clip left both Holly and Phil in tears.

She cried for the second day in a row on the show yesterday, with Schofe hastily cutting to an ad break.

