This Morning hastily cuts to ad break as Holly Willoughby cries on air again

This Morning was forced to cut to a break today (Tuesday, March 8) after Holly Willoughby broke down in tears live on air.

The 41-year-old star clearly found the discussion about Ukrainian refugees too much during a segment on the war in today’s show.

Holly and Phillip discussed the war in Ukraine today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

This Morning hosts Holly and Phillip Schofield welcomed Nicola Thorp and Julia Hartley-Brewer onto the show today.

During the segment, they spoke about how a Ukrainian refugee, aged 11, had been forced to travel 600 miles, alone, to the Slovakian border.

Phillip explained that the little boy had travelled almost the entire width of Ukraine with just a plastic bag, a passport and a phone number written on his hand.

He has, thankfully, been reunited with his family since.

“I don’t want to live in a world where this is the best option for children,” Nicola said.

“Also, children shouldn’t be waiting, especially on their own, at these borders. There are human traffickers operating now.”

As Phillip said “let’s leave it there”, Holly could be seen with tears streaming down her face.

Phillip then said that the show was going to a break turning to Holly, who was drying her eyes.

Holly broke down on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Plenty of viewers sympathised with Holly breaking down in tears on today’s show.

“I absolutely can understand Holly crying. Remember we could be in a difficult situation one day, who knows which way this war will go Putin has nothing to lose now,” one viewer said.

“Can someone PLEASE give Holly a hug,” another tweeted.

“I really struggle to understand how people can lack compassion and empathy for others and how people don’t get distressed over current affairs and the injustices in the world? Crying is a perfectly natural response,” another said in defence of Holly.

However, some viewers were pretty cynical about Holly getting emotional on today’s show.

“Funny how Holly keeps crying every day since Alison Hammond was genuinely upset last week,” one viewer said.

“Tears again,” another said.

“I’m sorry but I just don’t buy Holly and Phil’s tears. They’re just copying what Alison did and what Josie does genuinely,” a third claimed.

Holly and Phil teared up yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby tears up on This Morning

This isn’t the first time this week that Holly has cried on This Morning.

Just yesterday (Monday, March 7), the 41-year-old and her co-host, Phillip, teared up discussing the war in Ukraine.

During the show, Holly, Phillip, Gyles Brandreth and Camilla Tominey watched an emotional clip of a little girl singing Let It Go from Frozen.

The little girl was Ukrainian and hiding in a bomb shelter in Kiyv.

After the video had finished, Holly tearfully said: “There’s such innocence isn’t there.”

“We’re seeing the worst of humanity and the best of humanity in this crisis aren’t we?” Gyles said.

“I haven’t seen that before actually, she’s the age of my youngest daughter. It’s awful,” Camilla said.

A choked-up Phillip then said that they were going to head into an ad break, giving everyone a breather and a chance to compose themselves.

