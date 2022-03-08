Gino D’Acampo shocks This Morning viewers with threesome revelation

This Morning descended into chaos today during a segment with Gino D’Acampo.

Gino joined This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to offer viewers advice in a segment called ‘Ask Gino’.

Naomi from Essex called in with a food-based problem that quickly became laced with innuendo.

While the woman said she loves cooking fish, she revealed that her man of two months prefers sausages, namely chipolatas which she “doesn’t know what to do with”.

Gino D’Acampo shocked viewers on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

“I don’t want a small sausage!'” said Naomi.

Gino replied: “You want a sausage that you can handle.”

“Yeah, meaty. I don’t see the benefits of a tiny little thing,” laughed Naomi.

Gino continued: “It’s what you do with the chipolata. I’m always going to go for a big sausage because you keep the moisture.”

Philip then teased: “If you’re not happy with the sausage that you’re getting, then go out and get a bigger one.”

Another caller asked Gino what she could do to spice up her marriage and inject some excitement back into her life.

Gino D’Acampo suggested one caller have a threesome with her husband while on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Gino’s rather unorthodox advice quickly sent viewers into hysterics.

“So if you want to break down some boundaries within the limit of what you think your husband will accept… an example, time to have a threesome!” he said.

After gasps from Holly and Phil, Gino continued: “Why not? Listen, you just get someone else you want and see what’s going to happen.”

Sadly, the caller wasn’t quite so sure about the idea.

See this is why we need gino. He says thing the other don't. 🤣🤣#ThisMorning — Davies (@hayleydavies121) March 8, 2022

ITV are missing a trick not having a show called ‘Ask Gino’ it would be hilarious!!! #ThisMorning — Queen Rhi (@badgalrhix) March 8, 2022

She replied: “I would rather have a kidney out with no anaesthetic than have a threesome, thank you very much!”

Gino then added: “Sometimes it can be fun, and sometimes it can be a little bit awkward, and then you don’t do it anymore. But unless you try, how are you going to spice it up?”

Fans rushed to post fun at the segment, with one tweeting: “See this is why we need Gino! He says things others don’t!”

Another added: “#thismorning So that was just an excuse for Gino to behave like a horny teenager sniggering over sausages and threesomes.”

