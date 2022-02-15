Lorraine Kelly is feeling less confident after weight gain has caused her to go up two dress sizes.

The much-loved ITV presenter, 62, went from a dress size 10 to a size 14 during lockdown.

But after “comfort eating” her way through the pandemic, Lorraine is ready to get her “sparkle” back again.

ITV star Lorraine Kelly has opened up on her lockdown weight gain (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly discusses her weight gain

Lorraine explained that her weight gain began during lockdown after treating herself to chocolate and wine.

The Scottish star also admitted that her husband Steve, who is the chef of the house, would make larger portion sizes.

She told The Mirror: “Slowly, the weight piles on – it’s not overnight. I noticed because I was going to work, and I couldn’t fit into my clothes.”

I couldn’t fit into my clothes

As a result, the star is feeling less confident about her figure.

Lorraine added: “At the moment if I was invited to a red carpet event, I just wouldn’t have the confidence to go, not even if George Clooney was waiting for me naked and with a rose between his teeth.”

However, WW ambassador Lorraine is determined to get fit again.

Lorraine is determined to get fit again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Lorraine today: Ranvir Singh delights viewers as she replaces Lorraine Kelly

The star says that she needs “help” as she “doesn’t feel like herself anymore”.

She pointed out: “You can balance it all out. You can have the biscuit, you can have the cake… just don’t eat the whole bleeding cake!”

Meanwhile, Lorraine has always been open about her weight struggles in the past.

What else has Lorraine said about her weight?

Last year, the star vowed to shift the pounds after indulging on chocolate and biscuits throughout lockdown.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Lorraine previously said: “I’ve been comfort eating during the pandemic and trying to find solace in jumbo-sized bars of fruit and nut chocolate and entire packets of ginger snaps.

“As a result, I have gone up a dress size, but I will try hard to substitute the sweets and crisps for fruit.

Lorraine previously lost weight back in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But there’s no way I’m going to deny myself food or go on a silly faddy diet.”

In 2017, the daytime show star went from a size 14 to a size 10.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly hits back at viewer who attacks her ‘privilege’ as star admits she’s ‘just lucky’

However, Lorraine previously admitted that she once went a little too far with her weight loss.

She said: “When I was training for the Marathon, I got too thin and I did not look good. I didn’t feel good either. It’s all about balance.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.