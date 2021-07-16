Lorraine Kelly said farewell to fans of her show on Friday (July 16) as she heads off for a well-needed break.

The popular host said her goodbyes before departing for summer and handing over the Lorraine reins to Ranvir Singh for the next fortnight.

Speaking to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes – who are filling in for Phil and Holly – she handed over to This Morning for the final time.

Lorraine has signed off for summer (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine said: “You always cheer me up, you two.”

Eamonn replied: “Your wee dog Angus cheered me up looking through the toilet (ring).”

Laughing, Lorraine corrected him: “No, it was a porthole.”

They then discussed what was ahead on This Morning before Ruth added: “Lorraine, I just wanted to say that I hope you have a wonderful summer. I know you’re going off on a break now.”

Lorraine replied: “I’ll be watching you guys all the way. Thank you, that is all today, but I will see you tomorrow morning on Martin and Roman’s Weekend Best!”

Who is replacing Lorraine?

Fill-in presenter Ranvir Singh will begin her stint as Lorraine’s replacement on the show from Monday (July 19).

Talking about the job she said: “It’s such a privilege to do the show because I’m a massive fan of Lorraine, obviously. She’s so supportive and wonderful. So to be sitting in her seat is just such a lovely moment. I started doing it before Christmas, I feel so at home there and the team is amazing.

“What I love about doing the show is, because I’m so used to doing such a lot of hard news and politics – and of course Lorraine covers all of the hard stories as well – but it’s a chance for a lighter touch. Just to be able to speak to guests about what’s going on in their lives, as opposed to always looking for a headline.

Ranvir Singh will host Lorraine for the next two weeks (Credit: ITV)

“I just really enjoy that, spending time talking to people in a way that you can’t in three-minute interviews. It’s just a real thrill for me!”

Ranvir then revealed one of her funniest moments whilst hosting the show.

She added: “And of course one of the funniest things ever was when we had Joel Dommett on for The Masked Singer and he didn’t answer his phone, so I said it on air and then Andi Peters found his number, rang him on-air and then he just turned up on his Zoom completely topless!

“And that’s the joy of live TV – it’s that spontaneity, that fun and that jeopardy. Anything can really happen, that’s what I love about it actually. You’re talking to people and anything can happen, it’s just lovely. I love the fact that you think you know what’s going to happen, but anything can happen in that hour.”

As well as Ranvir, Christine Lampard will also stand in for a total of four weeks.

Catch Ranvir hosting Lorraine weekdays from 9am on ITV until July 30.

