Lorraine Kelly’s huge wealth ‘revealed’ as business empire ‘soars’

Albatel, the company owned by Lorraine Kelly reportedy recorded some huge profits last year, which in turn has seen the value of her business soar.

The Scottish star has been the company’s director since 1992 – the year it was incorporated.

Lorraine’s company’s value has soared (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly sees her company, Albatel, soar in value

Lorraine’s company, Albatel, reportedly saw its value soar to almost £4 million. According to reports, Albatel reportedly made profits of over £500k last year.

The latest annual accounts for Albatel reportedly show it had total assets of £4,246,037. This reportedly included £2,797,212 held in a bank account, over £1 million owed by debtors, as well as an investment portfolio worth more than £400,000. After paying off creditors, the company reportedly had a net worth of £3,986,886. This is believed to be up £200,000 from the previous year.

Lorraine and her husband set the company up in 1992, shortly after getting married.

Lorraine hit back (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly hits back at her colleague

In other Lorraine-related news, the star hit back at her co-star, Ria Hebden, after she made a Coronation Street-related blunder earlier this month.

Ria was on the show to give details on a new Coronation Street tour. The star teased that fans could take a look at some of the iconic locations and props from the show on the tour. One of the props Ria pointed out was a portrait of legendary Corrie characters Jack and Vera Duckworth.

“Look it’s the legendary Bob and Vera, we absolutely love it,” Ria said. Lorraine, who was back in the studio, could be seen looking confused.

“Bob and Vera?! Jack,” she could be seen mouthing. Jack and Vera Duckworth were played by the late Bill Tarmey and Elizabeth Dawn.

“Bob and Vera Loved how Lorraine was furious and instantly mouthed ‘Jack!’” one fan tweeted at the time.

Helen was on the show recently (Credit: ITV)

Scottish star slammed over Helen Flanagan comment

Last month, Lorraine came under fire for a comment she made to Helen Flanagan about her boob job. During the interview, Helen spoke about how the last time she was on the show, she had her kids with her and was breastfeeding. This then prompted Lorraine to ask her about her boob job.

“Talking about that. You are a very honest girl. You did have a wee boob job. Money well spent, Helen Flanagan,” she said. “Money well spent, that’s all I am saying. They look absolutely fantastic.”

Laughing, Helen said: “I think it was so nice for my confidence. I like to be open on my social media.” However, some viewers weren’t impressed with the way Lorraine had spoken to Helen.

“How passive-aggressive is Lorraine!? Completely demeaning towards Helen,” one tweeted. “‘Your [bleep]s look great, Helen, well done on the boob job’,” another wrote.

