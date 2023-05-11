Lorraine Kelly spoke to Helen Flanagan on her morning chat show today (May 11) following her departure from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

Helen spoke candidly about co-parenting with her ex Scott Sinclair and about how the last time she was on the show, she had her kids with her.

She was breastfeeding her youngest at the time so had to travel with her children, which prompted Lorraine to comment on her guest’s boob job.

Helen Flanagan said she is very opening to talking about her boob job (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly chats to I’m A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan

Lorraine commented: “Talking about that. You are a very honest girl. You did have a wee boob job. Money well spent, Helen Flanagan.”

Helen laughed as Lorraine pushed her point and added: “Money well spent, that’s all I am saying. They look absolutely fantastic.”

The I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star didn’t seem to mind though. She laughed along and replied: “I think it was so nice for my confidence. I like to be open on my social media.”

Lorraine added: “I think it is great that you are. Why wouldn’t you say you got it done? You got it done for you.”

Lorraine Kelly complimented Helen Flanagan on how great she looked (Credit: ITV)

Viewers hit out

However, despite Lorraine’s well-meaning comments, some viewers of the show weren’t sold on the way the host spoke to Helen.

One viewer said: “How passive-aggressive is Lorraine!? Completely demeaning towards Helen.” Another said: “‘Your [bleep]s look great, Helen, well done on the boob job’.”

A third viewer agreed with Lorraine, though, and commented that the star looked great in her yellow summer dress: “How incredible does Helen Flanagan look.”

One onlooker questioned the conversation all together and chimed in: “BBC currently running a piece on Body Dysmorphic Disorder while at the same time Lorraine on ITV is PRAISING Helen Flannigan for having breast implants – ‘of COURSE you feel better, it’s given you confidence’. Shame on you Lorraine. Well done BBC Morning Live.”

Helen said she is open to returning to Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

‘It was a distraction’

While appearing on the show Helen added that I’m A Celebrity was a welcome distraction while she separated from her partner. “It was a distraction,” she opened up. “I have kind of tried to throw myself into work, and I kind of feel I am at a stage in my life when I can think what does Helen want? Where I can find myself a bit.” She also teased that she “really wants to go back at some point” to Coronation Street.

Helen and fellow soap star Dean Gaffney were the most recent celebrities to leave the South African jungle last night. The all-star special will conclude tomorrow (May 12) with one celebrity from the final four being crowned.

