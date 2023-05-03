Dean Gaffney looking concerned with I'm A Celebrity South Africa logo in background
TV

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Dean Gaffney’s sign of ‘extreme stress’ as he made debut

Dean is the camp's new arrival alongside Joe Swash

By Gabrielle Rockson

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa contestant Dean Gaffney displayed a sign of ‘extreme stress’ as he entered the camp, according to a body language expert.

The actor is on screens at the moment in the I’m A Celebrity spin-off, which follows previous campmates taking on trials again. Furthermore, Dean finished fifth place in the 2006 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Dean Gaffney on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Dean Gaffney originally appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Dean Gaffney’s sign of ‘extreme stress’

Speaking on behalf of Heart Bingo, Adrianne Carter said: “We see Dean rocking back and forth during the entry trial – rocking back and forth is a sign of extreme stress! However, it was hilarious to watch!”

Dean and Joe Swash are the latest celebrities to join the camp. Furthermore, they were recently tasked with gulping many horrible drinks to win treats for their fellow campmates. Watching the segment, one person tweeted: “I nearly vomited watching Dean and Joe struggle through that trial #ImACeleb.”

A second wrote: “I need a sick bucket watching this.” And another said: “Starting to feel sick listening to Joe Swash gag.”

Joe Swash smiling on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Joe Swash won the eight series of I’m A Celebrity in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

Other campmates

Speaking about how the campmates feel when voting someone out, Adrianne Carter said: “All seem to genuinely feel it hard to choose apart from Toff. Although she proclaimed she didn’t like it, I didn’t see any signs of distress as I did in all of the other camp mates shown. She says the right thing, but I think she is determined to win.”

Amir Khan became the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the camp. His eviction comes after Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith’s double elimination last week.

Adrianne added: “Amir looked genuinely happy and relieved to be selected as the first to leave. He sowed the seeds with his camp mates by telling them he’s ready to speak to his children. Paul [Burrell] is genuinely upset at Amir going – we see real tears and even his skin tone changes colour, which you can’t fake.”

