Lorraine Kelly was forced to correct her colleague today over a mistake about Coronation Street.

Entertainment expert Ria Hebden appeared on today’s (June 9) show of Lorraine to give details on the behind the scenes tour of the Coronation Street. Giving the tour to viewers, Ria said: “This is the place to be. Before you could come only on weekends, now you can come seven days a week. You have a 90-minute tour where you can actually walk around the street where they film the drama.

“Also, you can come here and look at all the cool things from the show.”

Ria Hebden took Lorraine viewers on a tour of the behind the scenes of Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly corrects Coronation Street mistake

Showing viewers, Ria pointed at different props such as cat photos, Eileen Grimshaw’s sofa and a portrait of the iconic characters Jack and Vera Duckworth.

However, pointing to the portrait, Ria said: “Look it’s the legendary Bob and Vera, we absolutely love it.”

This then led to Lorraine Kelly, 63, displaying a confused look on her face and mouthing: “Bob and Vera?! Jack.”

Jack and Vera Duckworth were played by the late Bill Tarmey, and Elizabeth Dawn.

Lorraine was left confused after Ria made a Coronation Street mistake (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, many fans couldn’t help but comment about the moment. One person said: “Bob and Vera Loved how Lorraine was furious and instantly mouthed ‘Jack!’ #Lorraine #Corrie.”

A second wrote: “Lol, Bob and Vera? Has she ever watched Corrie before? #lorraine.”

And another added: “The legendary Bob and Vera. I don’t watch #Corrie but I’m fairly sure he was called Jack!! #Lorraine.”

Bill Tarmey first appeared as Jack Duckworth in 1979. He played the role continually from 1981 to 2010. In addition, Elizabeth Dawn’s first appearance on Coronation Street was in 1974.

Elizabeth passed away in 2017 at the age of 77, while Bill died in 2012 at the age of 71.

