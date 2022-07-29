Real reason Linda Robson was the only Loose Women panellist to attend Stacey Solomon’s wedding

Linda Robson has revealed why she was the only Loose Women panellist to make it to Stacey Solomon‘s wedding.

Stacey, 32, married Joe Swash last weekend (July 24) and of all her friends on the ITV show, only Linda and two Loose Women bosses could make it.

Linda explained that Nadia Sawalha, 57, was away and Kaye Adams, 59, wasn’t available.

Which Loose Women attended Stacey Solomon’s wedding

She told OK! Magazine at the National Reality TV Awards UK 2022: “Nadia was away, a lot of people were away. Kaye lives in Scotland, so a lot of people couldn’t get there,” she shared.

Revealing more details about the stunning ceremony, which took place in Stacey’s garden, she said a lot of people spent the day crying.

Linda explained: “There were many best men. The speeches went on a little long. So it was two of Joe’s best mates and all his sons and that. The kids were all page boys and bridesmaids.”

It was a late night for the guests, with Linda not leaving until midnight.

She also mentioned that everyone, including Joe and Stacey, got emotional – especially when Joe’s mum walked him down the aisle.

Joe’s dad, Ricky, sadly passed away aged 39, when Joe was just 11. He died from an undiagnosed heart condition called Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome.

Linda – who is close to the Swash family – added: “It was very moving because Joe’s mum walked him up the aisle because he lost his dad a long time ago.”

The new Mrs Solomon-Swash (Credit: ITV)

Stacey and Joe’s big day

New details have recently emerged about their special day.

Stacey wore a “Disney-style” princess dress on the big day.

A source revealed their first dance was Whitney Houston’s Your Love is My Love.

The couple exchanged vows at their family home – Pickle Cottage – with an intimate Jewish blessing.

A source who claims to have been at the wedding told the MailOnline more details about the event.

They said: “Stacey and Joe’s first dance together as husband and wife was to Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love.”

The dress made her feel and look like a “true princess”.

“It was a picture-perfect moment – Stacey had tears in her eyes, it was so romantic,” they continued.

They added: “She wore an off-white Cinderella-style wedding gown, which her children loved seeing her in. The dress made her feel and look like a true princess.”

